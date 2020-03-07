By Chris Breach and Jeff Bonty
Why should I complete the census questionnaire? Because it matters to your community, your school and your local government. That’s the message local officials are trying to get out.
“I hope people take this census stuff serious,” said Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore at a village board meeting.
According to the Census Bureau, the census provides vital information to residents and their communities. It determines how many representatives each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives and is used to redraw district boundaries.
Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a number of resident needs, including new roads, schools and emergency services. Also, businesses use census data to determine where to locate.
Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said the census is extremely important.
“An accurate count will influence our representation at the various levels of government,” she said in an email. “We want to make sure we have adequate representatives who can speak to our specific issues as Illinoisans.
“Also, an accurate count directly impacts our funding. For every person that is not counted but relies on services as all Illinoisans do, those dollars are magnified over 10 years until the next census count.”
Local residents will begin receiving notifications March 12 from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“I encourage residents to not throw away this information they will be receiving,” Schore said.
The Census Bureau has implemented new technology for this census to make it easier than ever to respond to the census, according to 2020Census.gov. For the first time, residents can respond online, by phone as well as by mail.
U.S. Rep Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, said census results are used to distribute more than $675 billion in federal funds every year.
“If there’s a major undercount, Illinois could lose up to $1 billion in federal dollars,” Kelly said. “To put it another way, we will lose $1,400 per person, per year for every person not counted in the 2020 Census. That means funding cuts for Medicaid, student loans, food stamps, highways and more than 100 critical programs across the state.”
Manteno mayor Tim Nugent, who is also president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, echoed that sentiment.
“It has a huge impact because of the monies we receive and determines the amount of services we can provide,” he said.
Nugent also wanted to allay any fears residents might have in questioning the reasons for the census, especially when it comes to immigration.
“The census just want to count the number of people and not for other purposes,” he said. “It’s just a dollars and cents of what we’re going to get back for the next several years.”
The U.S. Census Bureau says it’s the largest statistical agency in the federal government, and it is dedicated to providing current facts and figures about the country’s people, places and economy. Federal law protects the confidentiality of all the individual responses the bureau collects, according the bureau.
Growing awareness
Gail Schultz, a records clerk for the Village of Bradley, is part of a Complete Count Committee aimed at helping educate residents about the census.
“To this point, our committee has been focusing on just getting the word out on census jobs and repeating the phrase 2020 Census,” she said. “Now we will be moving into encouraging participation. I think we’ve been doing a decent job of getting the word out but there’s more to be done.”
Wells-Armstrong said Kankakee is working to put together a census awareness event and has already reached out to community partners to bring awareness to the census.
“Additionally, the city is seeking ways to make completing the census easy for our residents,” she said. “The census can be completed on paper, online or by phone, so we will encourage as much self-reporting as possible.”
The U.S. Constitution requires that a census is taken each decade for a count of America’s population.
“The numbers you get are the numbers you live with for the next 10 years,” Schore said.
