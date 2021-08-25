Sunday’s “Voices of the Past” cemetery walk at Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee will be a colorful glimpse into Kankakee County’s past. The event is a collaboration of the Kankakee County Historical Society, the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association and Mound Grove Cemetery.
Although the people portrayed are very much in the land of the deceased, the event is a real way of bringing history to life. Actors and actresses from the KVTA will be dressed in period-appropriate costumes for eight people who played major roles in Kankakee County’s history.
The scripts for the event were drawn up by Jack Klasey, a longtime volunteer at the Kankakee County Museum and author of the weekly weekend history column for The Journal, which typically draws heavily on the files maintained by the museum.
For the first time, the scripts for this year’s event involve characters — including three father-daughter teams and two single women — speaking to each other, rather than delivering just monologues to the audience.
The event will give audiences insight into the past and how it relates to today. How did the Perry Farm get to be the Perry Farm? What is the history behind the Kankakee County Historical Museum? Learn about Kankakee’s brewing past, the family behind the Lemuel Milk Carriage House in downtown Kankakee and the origins of the city homes designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
The event, which is only held once every two years, is one day only. Tour times will be 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Tickets are available at the gate that morning or online at bit.ly/KCCemeteryWalk.
You are encouraged to show up a half-hour before the start time, especially if buying tickets that day.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for adult members, $5 for children ages 5-12, free for the children of members from ages 5-12. All children 5 and under will be admitted free.
The event is outdoors and involves walking, so wear comfortable shoes and be prepared to deal with whatever the weather might be.
The 2021 scripts devote markedly more time to the stories of powerful women.
