Vietnam veteran Mike PItts, left, and Ed Piatt, BTPD executive director, unveil a new sign directing guests to a beautified Vietnam Veterans Memorial marker at Perry Farm Park near the farm house. Volunteers beautified the area and bought a new sign to “give it the proper care it deserves,” according to the Bourbonnais Township Park District.
A new sign directs guests to a beautified Vietnam Veterans Memorial marker at Perry Farm Park near the farm house. Volunteers beautified the area and bought a new sign to “give it the proper care it deserves,” according to the Bourbonnais Township Park District.
A beautified Vietnam Veterans Memorial marker can be visited at Perry Farm Park near the farm house. Volunteers beautified the area and bought a new sign to “give it the proper care it deserves,” according to the Bourbonnais Township Park District.
BOURBONNAIS — The lyrics to a Billy Ray Cyrus song that Army veteran Tim Reamer sang during a ceremony for Vietnam veterans at Perry Farm Park rang true: Some gave it all.
They celebrated the recent beautification of the Kankakee County Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The ceremony was held Tuesday in the farm’s maintenance building due to rain.
A new location sign was unveiled.
It leads to a quiet area 30 yards away where the names of 30 Kankakee County residents who were either killed in action or are missing in action are chiseled into a stone.
Marine veteran Mike Pitts spoke before the dedication.
He talked about serving in the armed forces.
“Those who served did it for patriotism, love of country and their willingness to serve their country,” Pitts said to a crowd of approximately 30 people.
Growing up, Pitts said he was moved by the heroics of John Wayne in several war movies. The local residents who served were heroes to Pitts. It was why he joined the Marines, he said.
The country’s patriotism changed during the Vietnam War, Pitts said.
“By the time I went to serve my country proudly in Vietnam, things were quite different,” Pitts said.
“The antiwar effort and draft dodgers were not only burning their selective service cards, but they were also burning our national flag in which so many of our veterans fought and died for.
“That is what being a soldier is all about: fighting and serving our country so our way of life, no matter how disagreeable, gives everyone the right to voice their opinions.
“Our country is built on the blood of our veterans in which flags fly as a beacon of hope for all people who desire and deserve a country of freedom of expression, freedom to vote and a right for all men and women who are created equal.”
