The City of Kankakee presented the third in its Diversity and Inclusion Series with a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Saturday.
The community was invited for an immersion in Latin American culture at the Kankakee Train Depot in downtown Kankakee.
The event will include Hispanic art, vendors, live music, food and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!