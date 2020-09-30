WATSEKA — The cause of death of one of two Iroquois County Jail inmates who died in August has been released.
Autopsy results show that Andre J. Maiden's Aug. 26 death was due to an overdose of fentanyl and heroin, according to Iroquois County Coroner William M. Cheatum.
Maiden, 24, of Hoopeston, was found unresponsive by deputies at approximately 11:15 a.m. Aug. 26 in his jail cell. Maiden was later pronounced dead.
A day before his death, Maiden talked by phone with his brother Miles Maiden, according to Kankakee attorney Robert Regas.
In an interview with Champaign TV station WCIA, Miles Maiden said Andre told him he was sick and throwing up.
Andre Maiden was being held on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault using a deadly weapon. His next court date was Aug. 31, according to online records.
Maiden's was one of two deaths reported just one day apart at the jail in August.
Jason P. Fancher, 47, of Milford, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on Aug. 27 after being found unresponsive by Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies on at the jail.
According to online court records, Fancher was being held in jail with three open cases.
Illinois State Police were requested by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incidents. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!