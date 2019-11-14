GRANT PARK — About 50 cattle were in a storage building Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out, a fire official said.
The farmer was able to get all the cattle out of the building in time, said Matt Shronts, the Grant Park Fire District’s deputy fire chief. One animal suffered minor injuries as it was being herded out, he said.
More than 20 area fire departments responded to the fire, battling the blaze for more than five hours.
The fire was more than 4 miles from the nearest hydrant, much farther than usual, Shronts said.
“It becomes an issue to haul water that far,” he said.
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause, he said.
