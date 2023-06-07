Group of senior friends smiling on camera after yoga lesson at city park

Various summertime activities are offered to local seniors through Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet.

 iStock/Sabrina Bracher

Daily Journal staff report

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, is in motion with summer activities for area seniors and caregivers. While activities are at various locations, the Catholic Charities office is at 249 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, go to catholiccharitiesjoliet.org.

Unless specified differently in the activity description below, participants can register for programs by calling 815-933-7791, ext. 9910.

