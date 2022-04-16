Flanked by his fellow parishioners, Bart Durbin, of Bonfield, carries a 6-foot-tall wooden cross along the main street in Bonfield on Friday morning as they depart the Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church for a 2-mile walk in celebration of Good Friday.
A farmer waves from a tractor as Bart Durbin, of Bonfield, carries a 6-foot-tall wooden cross along the main street in Bonfield on Friday morning. Durbin, who started the tradition four years ago, was joined by about a dozen fellow parishioners from Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish to help share the carry for a 2- mile walk through town in celebration of Good Friday.
Pastor Keith Blankenship carries a 6-foot-tall wooden cross through Bonfield on Friday morning along with parishioners from his Grand Prairie Parish in celebration of Good Friday. Bart Durbin, back left, of Bonfield, began the cross walk tradition four years ago in hopes of spreading faith over the Easter weekend.
BONFIELD — The sound of wood scraping the pavement accompanied Bart Durbin, 75, of Bonfield, as he carried a 6-foot-tall wooden cross along the main thoroughfare in Bonfield on Friday morning.
Durbin was joined by nearly a dozen fellow parishioners from Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish to help with a 2-mile walk through town in celebration of Good Friday ahead of Easter Sunday.
“I hope it brings the thought of God and Jesus to their mind,” Durbin said of potential onlookers in town. “Even if it just puts it in their heart for a moment, that’s a good start.”
Durbin began the ceremonial cross walk four years ago, keeping the tradition alive in 2020 when church services were canceled by making the trek by himself.
“It was a beautiful sight to see, especially with no services on Easter or Christmas,” said Pastor Keith Blankenship, whose been with the parish since July 2019. “It’s nice to see that kind of faith in the congregation.”
Pastor Blankenship will hold Easter Sunday services for the Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish at 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, 348 E. Smith St., Bonfield.
