DWIGHT — A 21-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle accident in rural Dwight on Nov. 12, according to a press release issued today by the Livingston County Coroner's Office.
At approximately 10:44 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 911 dispatch received a call about an accident involving a delivery truck and a Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Illinois Route 17 and 3300 East Road in rural Dwight, according to the release.
Leah Essendrop, 21, of Carpentersville, Illinois was pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson. An autopsy has been ordered, according to the coroner's office.
Agencies assisting at the scene include Dwight Fire Protection District and EMS, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police.
The accident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Coroner's Office and the Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit, according to the press release.
