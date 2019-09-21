KANKAKEE — An Aroma Park carpenter is facing several felony counts of home repair fraud and theft.
Forrest Roof, 28, was indicted in December in Kankakee County Circuit Court on charges of home repair fraud, involving more than $24,000. One of the two alleged victims was Aroma Park Mayor Brian Stump.
According to court records, Stump was victimized in October 2017, and the other victim, a St. Anne resident, was targeted in May 2017.
Earlier this month, Roof was charged with financial exploitation of a disabled person. The alleged theft in April 2019 was for less than $500, according to court records.
Roof ran a business called FMR Home Remodeling, which is on Facebook.
State police investigator Brad Cosgrove has been handling the case.
“It’s probably not a good idea to hire Mr. Roof to do anything at your house or anywhere else for that matter,” he said in an interview.
In an interview Monday, Roof said the transactions in question had “bad timing” because they were around the Aug. 11, 2017, death of his mother, Angela Roof.
“I bought all the materials and have provided receipts. They are still trying to go after me on everything,” Roof said.
Roof said he was sick for a couple days during the project at Stump’s house and when he was able to return, the mayor fired him. Roof said he couldn’t get the materials he paid for back.
A couple of days after Roof’s interview with the Daily Journal, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office posted his photo to Facebook as part of its “Warrant Wednesday” effort. He was later apprehended.
In an interview, Stump said Roof’s statements weren’t true.
“If what he was saying was true, the state’s attorney wouldn’t be prosecuting,” the mayor said. “He started the project and got a little bit done, then kept coming up with excuses.”
Roof said he disbanded his company about six months ago, and he works for another firm now.
That timeline fits with his FMR’s Facebook page, which has been inactive in recent months. The last post was in late April. It included photos of one of its projects.
“Just finished this remodel. Give us a call for your home improvement needs!” the post read.
In an email, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe noted no statewide licensing system for general contractors exists, and no law prevents a contractor from working in the field while criminal charges are pending or even upon conviction. Locally, he said, consumers can use the Kankakee County Circuit Court’s online system to run their background checks on contractors before handing over any money. That system discloses previous and pending cases. It applies to Kankakee County cases, but other counties are online as well.
“Requiring proof of current insurance/bonding and verifying with the listed agent that the policy remains in effect can also help weed out dishonest contractors,” Rowe said in the email.
Roof’s attorney is Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic, who said he does not comment on pending cases.
