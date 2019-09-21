GRANT PARK — Right now, Samuel and Josiah Estby chase bugs around Zion Lutheran Church's two-story farmhouse that has been the home of the church's 15 pastors for more than 130 years.
Five years from now, they likely won't be able to walk. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative muscle disease, is weakening the 5- and 4-year-olds' bodies.
Pastor Cory Estby and his wife, Christena, knew this when they adopted to the two boys.
"It is devastating to see the progression that happens very quickly in their childhood," Cory said. "At 10 or 12 years old, they may not be walking anymore. They could be wheelchair-bound.
"At 16 years old, there could be heart and lung issues. It is grieving. That is part of it. The fatalities are shocking. Parents expect to outlive their children, but the average life expectancy for Duchenne's is 26 years old."
'We wanted a big family'
When Christena was 20 weeks pregnant, the Estbys lost their first child in 2002. A year and a half later, they had their now 16-year-old son, Gabriel, and then their now 14-year-old daughter, Kaleigh.
However, they wanted to grow their family even further. They decided to adopt.
"We have always wanted a big family," Cory said. "It was a love of children that led us into the adoption process."
However, adoption was challenging. After three years of unsuccessful matches — from stillborns to mothers deciding to keep their children after birth — the Estbys were about to give up.
"We were about two months away from saying we were done," Cory recalled. "We were exhausted emotionally. We were exhausted financially. Our kids had grown. We didn't think it would happen."
Then, a friend called them. A 6-week-old boy with Duchenne's muscular dystrophy needed a home, and his mother didn't want him to go into foster care.
A week and a half later, the Estbys brought the boy home and named him Samuel.
"The moment he was in my arms, I knew he was the one," said Christena, while wiping away tears. "We thought we were done. We had finally had our baby."
But, they weren't done. The Estbys wrote a letter to their adoption agency, leaving the door open in case Samuel's biological mother had another child.
Two weeks later, the agency called them back. Samuel's mother was seven and a half months pregnant with another boy. The Estbys immediately agreed to adopt him.
It wasn't that simple. The family completed six to nine months worth of paperwork in five weeks to reinstate their foster license, which automatically closed after Samuel was officially adopted.
They were at the hospital three hours after Josiah was born and brought him home a few days later.
"We think it took all those years of disappointment and financial loss and emotional turmoil to prepare us," Christena said. "God brought these boys into our lives when it was the right time."
'Building for the future'
Six weeks after he was born, Josiah was diagnosed with Duchenne's muscular dystrophy. However, the Estbys decided to hold off on revealing their two sons' disease to the entire congregation.
"We wanted them to have at least a short period of time where they could live a normal life without people looking for a misstep," Christena said.
That changed as the family became more involved with the Duchenne's community. They decided to raise money for research and treatment of Duchenne's by running the Shamrock Shuffle in Chicago in March 2016.
That was when the revealed their sons' disease to the congregation. Shortly after that, the congregation's elders asked to meet with Cory.
For more than 130 years, the congregation has housed its 15 pastors in a two-story farmhouse. The home doesn't have a ramp. Its doors, hallways and stairways are narrow.
The elders were concerned on how that would impact Samuel and Josiah. So, they formed a committee to look into renovating the old home.
However, that would have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. So, the congregation voted to replace the home entirely.
The committee estimated it could cost up to $400,000 to demolish the old farmhouse, build a new open-concept ranch and house the Estbys for the next 12 to 18 months.
"I love the congregational project's motto of 'building for the future,'" Christena said. "It's not only for the future of our boys, but also the future of the congregation and pastors to come."
An anonymous donor has agreed to match up to $50,000 if the congregation can raise $50,000 by December. Since then, the congregation has raised money through a garage sale, coffee after church events, ice cream socials, a pork fest and donations.
The congregation's commitment to the parsonage project has continued after a tragedy.
Ken Garst, the congregation's building committee chairman, died on Sept. 1 from a heart attack. He was 58 years old. His family asked memorials to be donated to the parsonage project.
With a few months left, the congregation is preparing for its largest fundraiser. It will host a pork and beef dinner at the Lincolnshire Country Club on Oct. 5. There also will be several baskets and auctions at the event. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased by calling the church office at 815-465-6011.
Donations also can be sent to the church at 11456N 1100E Rd in Grant Park with attention to the "Parsonage Project."
"It brings me to tears," Cory said. "It's humbling to recognize the love and compassion they are showing us. It is very gracious. They are showing a lot of love."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!