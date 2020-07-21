A car detailing shop in Bradley is hosting a car wash to benefit local boxing coaches who are trying to start a new gym for youth in Kankakee.
Unique Detailing, 359 S. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, is hosting the car wash from 9 a.m. to about 6 p.m. July 25. The cost is $30, with all proceeds going to fund the start of a new JABS gym.
Junior Advanced Boxing and Sports, or JABS, operated as part of Genesis Martial Arts & Fitness in Bradley until the gym permanently closed during the COVID-19 shutdown.
JABS includes local coaches Nicholas Irvin, Jay Thurmond, Chauncie Greer and Roger Lane. The group is planning to relocate JABS, co-owned by Irvin and Greer, as an independent gym for boxing in Kankakee, which will be open to boys and girls ages 7 years to adult.
The gym will be located at 798 E Willow St. in a former church building, which is in need of major renovations before opening. The 10-year lease was made possible in part by Kankakee’s Second Baptist Church, Irvin said.
Irvin said renovations are about 75 percent complete, and they expect to be able to open the gym the first week of August.
The coaches were training about 22 kids at Genesis and expect their clientele to increase at the new location, he said.
“The neighborhood is filled with a ton of kids, so we are hopeful,” Irvin said.
Unexpected issues during renovation lead to additional costs along the way, which is why community support through fundraising has been so important, he said.
For those who wish to donate directly, there is a “JABS building fund” on GoFundMe.
Irvin said that when he first started training kids, he would drive around the community to pick them up and train them in his garage. Then, a friend let him use space in his gym.
Since partnering with Genesis four years ago, JABS has grown significantly, with girls and adults joining and members training for competitions.
At first, Irvin’s focus was on taking young black men off the streets and redirecting them with positive influence. Now, his focus is on making a difference in someone’s life.
“We had some kids that were bullied; they would walk in day one with their shoulders shrugging, eyes low, defeated,” he said. “Now they are walking in as a happy kid should be.”
Irvin said he was also able to help an autistic client connect with others through boxing.
“We can truly can make a difference,” he said. “We have something amazing to change lives on a larger scale.”
Manny Martinez, owner of Unique Detailing, said he was asked to donate car detailing for a silent auction to help raise money for opening the gym. After donating and speaking more with Irvin, he knew he wanted to do more to help the cause.
“It’s not just boxing,” Martinez said. “It’s something positive I wanted to be a part of.”
Martinez said he felt moved by the efforts of JABS coaches to help provide an outlet for youth and deter them from violence. His brother, a man in his mid-20s, died from gun violence just a few years ago.
“It’s about stopping violence and putting the guns down,” Martinez said. “I want to help get kids in there to do positive things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!