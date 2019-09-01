Three people died as a result of a two-car crash on the Iroquois/Kankakee county line at U.S. Route 45/52 on Saturday.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:49 p.m. about two miles east of Chebanse.
The driver of a 2002 Lexus, 54-year-old Sheila L. Brooks, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at the scene by Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum.
The driver of a 2008 Cadillac, 62-year-old Doris Bloomfield, of Muncie, Ill., and her passenger, 69-year-old Naomi Livingston, of Kankakee, were taken to Kankakee hospitals where they died from their injuries.Bloomfield and Livingston are sisters.
Cheatum said preliminary information from Illinois State Police indicated Brooks was traveling eastbound on 3400N Road (8000S Road in Kankakee County) and failed to stop at the stop sign.
Her car was struck on the driver's side by the Cadillac. Brooks was ejected from her car.
The cars came to rest in a field on the southeast corner of the intersection, Cheatum said.
Autopsies took place on Sunday. Final cause of death for all three awaits toxicology results.
