KANKAKEE — Two Democrats and one Republican have turned in their petitions to replace outgoing State Rep. Lindsey Parkhurst’s 79th House district position.
Two Kankakee County Board members — Jackie Haas, R-27, and Robert Ellington Snipes, D-18 — have filed along with Bradley resident and former county board candidate Charlene Eads, a Democrat.
This field would mean Eads and Snipes would face off in the March 17 primary election to be the Democratic Party nominee. Running unopposed in the primary election, Haas would be the Republican opponent in the Nov. 3 general election.
Parkhurst did not file for a third, two-year term to represent Kankakee County in Springfield. Instead, Parkhurst is running for the Kankakee County Circuit Court position opened by the retirement of Judge Mike Kick.
Haas, of Bourbonnais, has been the president and CEO of the Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health since 2000. She worked at the center for five years prior to being named president.
The 53-year-old has been a Kankakee County Board member since October 2018 when she was appointed to fill the position left vacant with Patrick McConnell’s departure.
She is a 1984 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. She graduated in 1988 from Valparaiso University in Indiana with a social work degree. She earned her master’s in social work in 1989 from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
She and her husband, Bill, have two children.
Haas said she was approached by GOP leadership regarding her interest in the House position. She said it didn’t take her long to accept the offer.
She said her interests are similar to those of Parkhurst in that she wants to help this diverse region grow in manufacturing while also protecting its agricultural base.
“Lindsey has been very supportive,” she said. “We’ve worked together on many issues regarding mental health since she been in office. I’m excited to have an opportunity to work in-depth for our community.”
Eads, 46, came to Kankakee County in 1993 from Ghana in West Africa. She graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in 2006 with a degree in social work. She earned her master’s in social work from Governors State University in 2008.
Eads has been a social worker at Shapiro Developmental Center for 17 years.
She ran for the District 22 county board seat in 2016 but was defeated by Republican Antonio Carrico.
She and her husband, Kenny, have a daughter.
Eads said she decided to seek the House seat about three months ago, which was prior to Parkhurst’s decision to seek the judicial post.
“I like to help make good things happen. I want to make a difference in this community,” she said. “I don’t want to be one of those people who sit on the sidelines and talk about what should happen. I want to help make things happen.”
Eads is a founding member of the Illinois Democratic Women of Kankakee County, a Political Action Committee which helps women participate in the political process.
A 1978 graduate of Momence High School, Snipes said he planned to oppose Parkhurst and had taken out petitions prior to her announcement.
“I’m planning on dealing with the issues that are on the forefront. I’m not dealing with negative campaigning. I want this campaign to be about issues,” he said.
Snipes, 59, is an employee of the Kankakee School District.
Snipes has earned two associate degrees from Kankakee Community College and has been a county board member for about 15 years, first joining the board in 1990.
He said there will be four issues for him: creating an eco-friendly environment, education, economic growth and employment.
“One lady who signed my petition said, ‘Go to Springfield and give them hell,’” he said. “That’s what I plan on doing.”
