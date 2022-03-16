As the deadline passed Monday for candidates to file for county offices, several contested primary races came into view for Kankakee County.
The election will be held June 28, which is later than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kankakee County offices of clerk, treasurer and sheriff had only Republicans file as incumbent candidates Dan Hendrickson, Nick Africano and Mike Downey, respectively, and will seek re-election.
The election’s biggest battles will come in county board races. All 28 county board seats are up for election this year, and there were filings in every district.
There will be primary races in districts 10, 12 and 20, while there won’t be contests until the Nov. 8 general election in districts 5, 8, 10, 12, 20 and 27.
Republican incumbent Chris Tholen filed in District 10 as did fellow Republican Karen Johnston, a former Kankakee school board member.
“This will be the most interesting race,” said Africano, who serves as Republican Party chairman in addition to his role as county treasurer. “The party is backing the incumbent.”
The winner will face Democrat challenger Marlene Aumiller in November.
In District 12, Michael Gowler chose not to run for re-election, and Republicans Raymond Van Gilder and Chad Scanlon filed.
“Chad Scanlon has the backing of the party,” Africano said.
Democrat Araceli Sharper also filed for the District 12 seat, which covers part of western Kankakee County.
In District 20, which includes parts of Bradley and Bourbonnais, two Republicans filed, leaving incumbent Erik Rayman to face Jeffery Ashcraft.
“Erik is the incumbent, and we’ll be supporting Erik,” Africano said.
Janis Peters, who represents District 8, got redistricted into District 5 with Tinker Parker and chose not to run, Africano said. Republican Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme filed, as did Democrat Raymond Chamberlain in District 8.
Parker will seek re-election in District 5, which is in north central part of the county, and will face Democrat James Frey and Libertarian Jacob Carlile in November.
Longtime board member Steve Liehr chose not to run for re-election in District 28, which includes the northwest portion of Bourbonnais. Realtor Amanda Armer-Irps filed as a Republican for the seat.
“He had talked about it for a while,” said Africano on Liehr not seeking re-election. “He and his wife want to enjoy retirement a little more.”
The Illinois Democratic Women of Kankakee County are trumpeting the fact that six Democratic women filed to run for county board seats. It’s believed to be a record number, according to party leadership.
“The leadership of the County Board pushed through a redistricting map late last year that placed four incumbent women on the county board into primaries. However, the women of Kankakee County will not be silenced,” the party said through a press release.
In addition to Aumiller, the communication secretary for the Illinois Democratic Women of Kankakee County, running in District 10, and Sharper in District 12, the other candidates are Rosemary Foster in District 4, Jessica Andrade in District 13, incumbent Pat Polk in District 19 and Dondi Maricle in District 27.
Foster is running for a seat that is held by Samuel Payton. The district encompasses Pembroke Township.
“She’s very capable,” Democratic Party Chairman Steve Hunter said. “Sam is the township supervisor, so he was wearing two hats. [Rosemary] is well-educated. We’re pleased and honored to have her.”
In all, there will be 11 Democrats seeking election to the county board, including other incumbents in Hunter (District 17), Robert Ellington-Snipes (District 18) and Larry Kerkstra (District 23).
“We are outnumbered on the board with 20 Republicans to seven Democrats and one Libertarian,” said Hunter, who added the party will look to pick up some seats. “... That’s what we’re trying to do. We’ll let the citizens decide and represent for them.”
Maricle will face incumbent Republican Dennis Smith in November in a District 27, which covers Bourbonnais.
Democratic Board member Kimberly Hudson, in District 15 in Kankakee, decided not to run for re-election after she was re-districted into District 18 with Ellington-Snipes, Hunter said. Democrat Heather Bryan in District 23 in Bradley won’t seek re-election, as fellow Dem Kerkstra got redistricted into District 23 from 21.
“[Bryan] was contemplating whether to run,” Hunter said. “She chose not to run because of the reconfiguring of the boundaries.”
Other Republican incumbents who filed for re-election were: Roger Hess, District 1; Colton Ekhoff, District 2; Todd Sirois, District 3; Raymond Fairfield, District 6; John Fetherling, District 7; Craig Long, District 9; Carol Webber, District 11; Joseph Swanson, District 14; Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand, District 16; Antonio Carrico, District 22; Aaron Dunnil, District 24; Chad Miller, District 25; and Andrew Wheeler, District 26, in addition to Smith.
Also, Republicans Amber Turner filed in District 15 and Peggy Sue Munday in District 21, seats that were left vacant with the re-districting.
County Auditor Jake Lee is not up for election in this cycle.
