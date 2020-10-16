Patrick Joyce (Democrat)
Age: 57
Occupation: State Senator
Education: Bachelor of Arts degree in agriculture business, Illinois State University
Relevant experience: 19 years on the Farm Bureau board and one year in the Illinois Legislature. Small business owner and farmer for past 30 years.
What is the most pressing issue that needs to be addressed by the governor or the Illinois Legislature?
The high property taxes are hurting investment in our state.
Will you vote your district’s interests or with your party’s interest?
District’s interests.
How can we create better checks and balances for those in power during state and national emergencies?
I would like to see the state legislators have a say for emergencies. We need to take local considerations into account to ensure the best possible response.
Should there be term limits on state legislators?
There should be term limits on leadership positions. There are term limits for legislators every election year. An independent map drawing commission would help.
Eric M. Wallace (Republican)
Age: 61
Occupation: President of Freedom’s Journal Institute
Education: I hold a PhD in Biblical studies with an emphasis in the New Testament. I also hold two other master’s degrees in Old Testament.
Relevant experience: I was on the zoning and planning commission in the Village of Matteson. I was also appointed to the Transatlantic Slave Trade commission by the General Assembly.
What is the most pressing issue that needs to be addressed by the governor or the Illinois Legislature?
The most pressing need is to understand that the issues facing the state and its residence are all connected in some way. We continue to do legislation in isolation without thinking about the unintended consequences of our legislation.
We need to think more in terms of how the legislation or decisions we make effect the ordinary families in our districts from economics, education, and liberty. If we pass this law what will the consequences be for the families we represent? If we don’t pass this legislation what will the consequences be for family businesses or education? Every law has positive and negative implications and we must be aware, as much as we can what those are.
Will you vote your district’s interests or with your party’s interest?
I will always vote for what I believe is in the best interest of the people in my district. However, your question assumes that my party’s interest are not somehow in line with the district’s interests.
In many cases the party has a framework — platform — for where it stands on particular issues. And personally, I have a framework — morals and values — that guide my decision making. When these are in conflict I must be true to my own convictions.
How can we create better checks and balances for those in power during state and national emergencies?
The state legislature must limit the emergency powers of the Governor. And an emergency session of the general assembly must be addressed to give consent for any temporary extension or finding of a solution to mitigate the emergency.
Just as the federal government limits the authority of the president, even in emergency we must have that same ability to limit executive overreach.
Should there be term limits on state legislators?
If we could fix the gerrymandering of legislative districts and keep them from overwhelmingly favoring one party over another I’d be okay with term limits only for leadership positions. Gerrymander districts decrease competition for those seats and thus we have little turnover.
If we can increase the competition for legislative seats there would be no need for term limits.
Each election would be a referendum on the current legislator.
And the constituents of that district should have the right to retain that legislator or find another.
The problem is the accumulation of power in just a few hands. This speaks more to leadership which I believe should have limits. And also limiting the other political offices or positions a legislator can hold. An example of that would be not allowing someone to be the head of a party and the Speaker of the House.
