The contested race for judge of the 21st judicial circuit has been added to the candidates forum at 5:30 p.m. today at the Kankakee Public Library, hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP’s Political Action Committee.
Already scheduled were candidates in the race for Kankakee County circuit clerk. Republican incumbent Sandra Cianci, Democrat Dondi Maricle and Libertarian Nicole Scott will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Then at 6:45 p.m., attendees will hear from judge candidates Republican William Dickenson and Democrat Kenneth Wright.
The forum will be held on the fourth-floor auditorium at the library.
Moderated by the NAACP’s Theodis Pace and Jess Gathing, a three-person panel of media will ask questions along with some questions from the audience.
Due to gathering restrictions related to COVID-19, only 50 people will be allowed to attend in person. The event will also be shown live on Zoom.
