Daily Journal staff report
MANTENO — The nominating process will open soon for elected positions in the Village of Manteno.
Candidates for village president, village clerk and village trustee can file their nomination petitions from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Monday at the Manteno Village Hall, 98 E. Third St.
On the last day of filing, Dec. 21, the Village Hall will remain open to accept petitions until 5 p.m.
Because of COVID-19 public health restrictions, the Manteno Village Hall is closed to the public. All petitions will be handled at the drive-up window on the west side of the Village Hall.
