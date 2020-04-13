Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, Manteno Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau are joining chambers and small businesses across the state of Illinois to launch the ‘IL’ove Local campaign to encourage people to support local businesses. The campaign lead by the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives runs this week, ending April 18.
“Our local businesses are the heart and soul of this community,” Sarah Marion, president and CEO of the Manteno Chamber, said in a press release. “People from our local and neighboring communities visit for the unique products and services they provide. We want our local businesses to survive.”
The statistics are staggering for small businesses following natural disasters, the press release said. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, roughly 40 to 60 percent of small businesses that close after a disaster never re-open.
Each dollar spent at a local, independent business returns 50 times more money to the local economy than shopping at a mega e-retailer.
From Chicago to Carbondale and the Mississippi to Lake Michigan, Illinois chambers are coming together sharing resources, building community and uniting to create the week-long initiative designed to drive business to local small businesses. Collectively small, local businesses are the states’ largest employer. Small businesses employ more than half of the working class in the United States.
“People across the state are staying home to save lives, we want to ensure that small businesses can save their livelihoods,” said Emily Poff, executive director of the Kankakee County Chamber. “We are asking neighbors to put their money where their heart is and support the ‘IL’ove Local initiative.”
