The second annual Camp Shaw draw down (cash bash) will be held at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12. Grand prize is $2,000 with more than $3,500 in total cash prizes.
Tickets are $100 and include a buffet dinner for two, beverages and one number on the drawdown board. BrickStone Brewery will provide craft beer. The event, for those age 21 and older, also will include music and silent auction items.
A limited number of tickets will be sold. An early bird drawing will be held Sept. 18. Buy a ticket now and your name will be entered into the drawing to win another number.
Camp Shaw, 6641 N. 6000W Road, Manteno, is nonprofit 501c3 organization. Camp Shaw has provided youth camping and environmental education for more than 70 summers. Camp Shaw also is available for groups and organizations interested in renting the grounds and facilities throughout the year.
Tickets can be purchased at campshaw.org or by calling Camp Shaw at 815-933-3011. To donate to the event, email drawdown@campshaw.org.
