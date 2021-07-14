The Maternity BVM Catholic Church parish-wide mission, Camp MOSH (Maternity Outreach Service for Humanity), will return next week. Camp MOSH is a six-day experience — set for July 18 to 23 this year — where youth and adult volunteers gather to give a helping hand to those in need.
Currently, the church has more than 200 volunteers from the community who help with projects such as painting, cleaning, yardwork and light carpentry work. These volunteers are mainly made up of youth from middle school to high school, in addition to adults who lead the projects.
This year, the camp is focused on helping those in need who are struggling because of the pandemic. The concept originated in 2009 by Patty Bailey.
In the past, work projects ranged from planting trees, repainting homes, building sheds, cleaning houses, yard work, painting fences and general maintenance. Work also was completed at local nonprofits, including Fortitude Community Outreach, Kankakee County Humane Foundation, the Kankakee Area YMCA, food pantries, St. Vincent DePaul and Harbor House.
The camp was last held in 2019 and raised $20,000 to complete the projects. The camp is held bi-annually.
This year after each day’s work is complete, Maternity BVM Church invites the community to 308 E. Marsile St. in Bourbonnais for nightly entertainment.
For more information, visit mbvmchurch.org/camp-mosh.
