School is out for summer, but the halls of Bourbonnais’ Liberty Intermediate School are buzzing with the sounds of children laughing and learning through interactive STEM activities at Camp Invention.

All this week, campers will be engaging in hands-on projects designed to demonstrate science, technology, engineering and math concepts — from building a robot to crafting a business plan.

Ann O’Gorman, sixth grade teacher in Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 and the local Camp Invention coordinator, said the district is in its 14th year of hosting the national nonprofit summer enrichment camp.

