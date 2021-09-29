Sept. 30
United Way’s 80th anniversary
At 5 p.m. at the Kankakee County Museum in the Pillar Gardens, United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties will be celebrating its 80th anniversary. The night starts with a social hour followed by a presentation and tours. The night includes live jazz music and charcuterie-style appetizers. Tickets are $50, visit myunitedway.org.
» 815-932-7476
Canvas paint class
At 6 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, Kathi Eastman will be teaching a class on how to paint a coneflower on an 11x14 canvas. No experience is necessary.
» RSVP: 815-735-1335; kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com
Oct. 2
Bradley Legion family breakfast
From 8 to 11 a.m. at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley American Legion will host a family breakfast. Cost for ages 11 and up is $6; 3-10 is $4; 2 and under admitted free. Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and a beverage. All proceeds benefit local veteran programs.
» More info: Dawn Herndon, 815-909-0474
Bully Blitz
At 9 a.m., a 5K run and 1-mile walk will be held at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, 27064 S. Dutton Road, Beecher. The proceeds benefit It’s A Pittie Rescue, a local nonprofit, volunteer-based rescue.
» To register: bit.ly/bullyblitz21
Pumpkin Hunt
The community is invited for a pumpkin hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday in Willowhaven Park, 1451 N. 4000East Road, Kankakee. The cost is $20 per family, and strollers and wagons are permitted.
>> Register: bit.ly/pumpkinhunt21.
Octoberfest Street Party
At 7 p.m. at Off the Vine, 121 E. Washington St., Momence, there will be a street party with The Committee Band. Bring lawn chairs and food and drink will be available.
» More info: 815-472-6590
B3 Bourbon, Bacon & Beer Fest
Starting at 2 p.m., the festival will take place at Hoppy Pig, 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. This is an indoor/outdoor-tented event and features live music, vendors, sampling and bacon. There are different ticket levels for admission.
» Tickets: bit.ly/b3festival21
Oct. 2-3
‘The Music Man’
The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association is putting on a production of “The Music Man” at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee, at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
» More info: 815-935-8510; kvta.org
Oct. 3
Blessing of Pets
At 10:30 a.m. at Central Christian Church, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, pets are welcome to be blessed in the spirit of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi. Photos are acceptable. A Memorial Table to honor passed pets will be on site.
» 815-939-4433
Oct. 6
Toastmasters open house
At 7 p.m. the club Key City will be hosting a virtual Toastmasters open house about how to improve public speaking and build leadership skills. The event is free, open to the public and will be held on Zoom. The meeting ID is 881 8400 3060, and the passcode is 522391.
» More info: czetta1@sbcglobal.net
Oct. 8 & 9
Kankakee Quiltmakers show
The Kankakee Quiltmakers presents the “Autumn Splendor 2021” quilt show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kankakee First Church of Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. Quilts will be on display along with a vendor’s mall, quilt boutique and raffle prizes on site. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $8 per person.
» More info: kankakeequiltmakers.com
Oct. 8
Halloween Beautique Bash
From 1 to 7 p.m. at Clothing Bar and Dollhead Blow Dry Bar, 409 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, there will be shopping deals, a Nothing Bundt Cake pop-up, complimentary spooky mocktails, psychic readings (by appointment), blowout and facial deals, and more.
» 815-573-5411
Bingo with the Books
The Kankakee Public Library is offering a morning of free bingo. Set for 10 a.m. to noon, Bingo with the Books will give participants a chance to win an assortment of prizes in the fourth-floor auditorium at the library, 201 E. Merchant St. Snacks will be available.
» 815-939-4564
Oct. 9
Haunted Lane with the CAC
From 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Aroma Park Campground, 199 Boat Club Road, Aroma Park, this family-friendly event celebrates the fall/Halloween season featuring a variety of themed activities, vendors and food.
Haunted Lane is filled with entertainment, ghost stories around the campfire and a haunted train ride for the kids through the cemetery.
» Tickets and more info: 815-933-2787, cack3events@gmail.com
Oct. 13
Wits Workout
Join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
» Call Kelli to register at 815-933-7791 Ext. 9910
