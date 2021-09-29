Editor's pick: The real story of Lizzie Borden

Oct. 4, 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Lizzie Borden found herself accused of murdering her father and stepmother in 1892, but did she do it?

Although she was acquitted of all charges, rumor mills and gossip mongers relentlessly pursued her for the rest of her life. Over a century later, the name Lizzie Borden still conjures the image of an ax-wielding murderess.

Join Tricia L. Kelly to peel away decades of hearsay, misinformation and media lies to reveal the real Lizzie Borden of Fall River, Mass.

The talk will be held in the White Oak Room at the Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road.

>> bourbonnaislibrary.org/event/lizzie-borden, 815-933-1727