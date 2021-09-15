Sept. 16
BEST BET
Inclusion center opening at KCC
From 4 to 6 p.m., the Harold and Jean Miner Memorial Library and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center is opening at Kankakee Community College. Remarks will begin at 5:15 p.m. on the Riverfront Campus with refreshments and appetizers served. Tours will be offered at 4:30 and 5:45 p.m.
» 815-802-8400
Sept. 17
Guided hike
At 1 p.m., the Visitors Center at the Kankakee River State Park will offer a guided interpretive hike of the Rock Creek and Chief Shaw Trails. Meet at the North Loop parking area at the trailhead across Rt. 102 from the park’s main entrance.
Sept. 17-19
BEST BET
St. Anne Pumpkin Festival
The St. Anne Pumpkin Fest kicks off with a “Hometown Heroes” theme. At 7 p.m., there will be pumpkin decorating at the park. At 7:30 p.m., there will be scarecrow judging. There will be a variety of events through the three-day festival.
» facebook.com/stannepumpkinfest, 815-295-5250
Sept. 18
BEST BET
Kankakee Estival Festival
Starting at noon in Bird Park (801 W. Station St., Kankakee), the festival celebrating music and arts is back. The event features local musicians and artists in Kankakee County and surrounding areas.
First Ward back-to-school bash
From 2 to 6 p.m., the First Ward neighborhood will host the third annual community Back to School Bash at Martin Luther King Park, 1085 E. Maple, Kankakee. There will be food, games and school supplies. Volunteers and donations are sought.
» Alderwoman Marshall 815-260-8650 or Alderman Prude 815-573-6905
Yoga in the garden
At 11 a.m., there will be yoga at the wildflower garden behind the Visitors Center at the Kankakee River State Park. A minimum donation of $15 is requested to take part.
Native American traditions
At noon, Koria Manning will present a talk focused on Native American traditions and the history of the land that the Kankakee River State Park now sits. Manning is a representative from the Anishinaabe Nation: Three Fires, also known as the Ojibwe, Odawa, and Potawatomi. This event at the park’s Visitors Center is free.
BEST BET
Kankakee & Iroquois River Cleanup
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Northern Illinois Anglers Association will be holding a river clean up. Registration sites include: Momence Island Park, Aroma Park, Shamrock Golf Course, Bird Park Boat Launch, Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club and Kankakee River State Park Pavilion Concession Stand.
» Chairperson Jeff Enfield, 815-353-9927
Sept. 19
East Kankakee Farmers’ Market
The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month. The markets are held at 657 E. Court St., and are hosted by Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.
Knights of Columbus breakfast
The KOC Council #14012 will be hosting a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Settles Center, 907 S. 9th Ave., Kankakee. The cost is $7 per person or $25 for families of four or more. Breakfast will include homemade Mexican dishes, as well as pancakes, eggs, sausage and breakfast beverages.
Art in the Park
Starts at 11 a.m. at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium. Runs until 3 p.m., including food, musical entertainment and art. No admission charge.
» 815-715-8405
Oktoberfest and Pork Chop Dinner
From 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsman’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais. Tickets are $10 for the pork chop dinner and $2 for a child’s hot dog meal. Event is outdoors, but carry-outs are also available. Advance tickets available at American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais. It is also a project of the Iroquois County Pork Producers. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
» 815-954-3990
Sept. 20
BEST BETS
Campfire Ghost Stories
At 8 p.m., head out to the Kankakee River State Park’s Visitors Center for an evening of Campfire Ghost Stories. Bring your favorite ghost stories, creepy experiences, or dark poetry; or just sit back and enjoy a spooky night at the park. Activities at this free event may also include a guided night hike, or historical tour of the Smith Family Cemetery.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Sept. 23
Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic
Free. From 1 to 3 p.m. at Momence Island Park. Flu shot clinic for pneumonia and shingles vaccines for Kankakee County residents ages 60 and over. Please wear a mask and stay in your car and follow the purple signs. Pre-registration is required.
» 815-933-7791
Senior Citizens’ Flu Shot Clinic
Free. From 1 to 3 p.m. at Central Christian Church Bourbonnais, 310 Main St NW, Bourbonnais, there will be a flu shot clinic for Kankakee County residents ages 60 and over. Pre-registration is required.
» 815-933-7791
Sept. 24
Mobile Food Pantry
From 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities — Diocese of Joliet is hosting a mobile food pantry at St. Joseph’s Parish, 211 N. Center Ave., Bradley.
Guided hike
At 1 p.m., the Visitors Center at the Kankakee River State Park will offer a guided interpretive hike of the Rock Creek and Chief Shaw Trails. Meet at the North Loop parking area at the trailhead across Rt. 102 from the park’s main entrance.
Paint night
From 6 to 8 p.m., join the Bradley American Legion Auxiliary at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, for a paint night with Kathi Eastman. Tickets can be purchased through Sept. 22 at the Legion and are $30 per person or $50 for two people. Ticket price includes all painting materials, light snacks and a dessert table. There will be a cash bar, basket raffles and door prizes. All proceeds benefit local veteran programs.
» 815-909-0474, Dawn Herndon
Sept. 24 and 25
Coal City City Wide Garage Sale
A community-wide garage sale event is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Maps and addresses with a list of items included will be available by Sept. 23 online at coalcity-il.gov or at Coal City Village Hall, 515 S. Broadway, Coal City.
» coalcity-il.gov, 815-634-8608
Sept. 25
Bradley Lions’ 75th Anniversary
From 1 to 7 p.m. at Lil’s Park (1373 E. North St., Bradley) the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting its 75th anniversary celebration with bands, games, bouncy houses and food and drink. The Chicago Comets will play a 3-inning scrimmage against members and friends of the Bradley Lions.
» 815-932-9180, bradleylionsclub@gmail.com
Painting in the Park
At 1 p.m., all are invited to enjoy a day of painting in the Wildflower Garden at the Kankakee State Park’s Visitors Center. A $10 donation is suggested for those taking part in Painting in the Park.
Yoga in the garden
At 11 a.m., there will be yoga at the wildflower garden behind the Visitors Center at the Kankakee River State Park. A minimum donation of $15 is requested to take part.
Bike Against Violence
Starting at 11:55 a.m., cyclists are invited to gather at Strong Neighborhoods House at 591 S. Elm Ave., Kankakee and will bike for about two hours. After the bike ride, participants are invited back to Strong Neighborhoods House for food. Participants are encouraged to bring water. The event is raising awareness to end violence.
» bit.ly/bike925signup to sign up
Sept. 25-26
Gun show
The Kankakee Gun & Sportsman’s Show will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. The event is hosted by M & J Sportsman Group.
Sept. 26
Greek Fest
From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the 87th annual Annunciation Greek Orthodox Festival will be held at the Brickstone Brewing Facility at 572 Brewery Drive, Bourbonnais. The event will feature authentic food, a Greek band, costumed dancers, children’s games, big tents with lots of tables and more.
Sept. 27
Senior Citizens’ Flu Shot Clinic
From 1 to 3 p.m. at Oak Ridge Club House, 1000 Oak Ridge Drive, Manteno, there will be a flu shot clinic for Kankakee County residents ages 60 and over. Pre-registration is required.
» 815-933-7791
