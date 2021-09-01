Sept. 1
A Matter of Balance
Catholic Charities is hosting a class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 1. The classes are online and help seniors with balance in order to reduce the risk of falling.
» catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919
Caregiver Educational Series
Primarily for senior citizens and/or their caregivers, the Caregiver Educational Series focuses on finding help and accessing services. It will begin at noon at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee.
» afoltz@cc-doj.org, 815-523-9919
Sept. 2
Senior Citizens’ Flu Shot Clinic
From 1 to 3 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 310 Main St., NW, Bourbonnais, there will be a flu shot clinic for Kankakee County residents ages 60 and over. Pre-registration is mandatory.
» 815-933-7791
Rotary 609
At 6 p.m. at Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, the public is invited to join a general meeting to learn more about the Rotary 609 group.
Sept. 2-6
BEST BET
Frankfort Fall Fest
A volunteer-run arts and crafts festival consistently rated top in the U.S., the annual Frankfort Fall Festival will take place in downtown Frankfort. Arts and crafts booths are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. There will be food vendors and live music.
Sept. 3
Sunset Stroll
At 6 p.m. in downtown Kankakee, there will be a night of live music from 7th Anomaly, and Misty Kohl & Everyday People. A slow roll bike ride will kick off at 6 p.m. at the gazebo. Adult beverages are available with a wristband, and food will be available from Johnny’s Pizza, Brother George’s BBQ, and Candy and Cakes.
Guided hike
At 1 p.m., the Visitors Center at the Kankakee River State Park will offer a guided interpretive hike of the Rock Creek and Chief Shaw Trails. Meet at the North Loop parking area at the trailhead across Rt. 102 from the park’s main entrance.
Sept. 3-5
BEST BET
Shoe Fest
The Manteno-based music festival is back at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See, 6641 N 6000W Rd, Manteno, and features live music throughout the day and family-friendly activities.
Sept. 3-6
BEST BETS
100th Herscher Labor Day Celebration
In Herscher’s Village Park, a weekend of live music and activities will be taking place. Friday night is the opening of the beer tent, and the remaining three days include concession stands, game booths and more.
» 815-426-2131
Beecher’s 4th in the Fall
Due to the pandemic, Beecher postponed its Fourth of July celebration to Labor Day weekend. While there is no parade, there will be fireworks, family-friendly activities and live entertainment.
Sept. 4
Off the Vine 10th Anniversary
At 6 p.m., Off the Vine will kick off a 10-year anniversary celebration with dancing, food, raffles and more. At 7 p.m., there will be a live performance from High Anxiety. Located at 121 E. Washington St., Momence.
Sept. 5
East Kankakee Farmers’ Market
The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month. The markets are held at 657 E. Court St., and are hosted by Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.
Career Event
Olivet Nazarene University’s Disaster Response Training is for students and 2020 graduates. The virtual event runs 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.
Yoga in the garden
At 11 a.m., there will be yoga at the wildflower garden behind the Visitors Center at the Kankakee River State Park. A minimum donation of $15 is requested to take part.
Sept. 7
Playgroup for kids
The Kaleidoscope Play Group for young children and their parents/caregivers will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays until Nov. 30. Playtime and guided group activities will be held in the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Pre-registration required. $2 per child.
Rx Mobile Food Pantry
AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital has teamed up with Northern Illinois Food Bank to host a food pantry on the first Tuesday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m. Distribution is held at St. Rose Church’s parking lot on Merchant Street just south of the hospital’s main entrance.
» fb.me/e/QAtRLw6z
Sept. 8
Strollin’ with Strollers
At 9 a.m., meet new friends and stay active while taking a lap around the gym with your stroller and kiddo at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. The group will meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. No walking on Oct. 11, Nov. 26, and Dec. 24, 27 and 31.
Senior Citizens’ Game Day
Join others in playing card games such as pinochle, canasta and euchre at 10 a.m. at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Playing cards and coffee will be provided, and participants may bring snacks. Pre-registration required.
Anglers Banquet and Auction
Starting at 5 p.m., the Northern Illinois Anglers Association will be hosting the 2021 banquet and auction at the Aroma Park Boat Club, 199 Boat Club Road, Aroma Park. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Reservations required.
» 815-933-2671
Benoit Greenhouses opening day
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Kankakee-based greenhouse will celebrate its opening day for the fall season. During the fall they sell mums, pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks and fall planters. We will also have a corn maze, farm animals, fall games and more.
