Editor's pick: 'Ghostbusters'

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, The Salvation Army of Kankakee County will be hosting an outdoor screening of the original “Ghostbusters.” The movie will be shown on the front lot and lawn of The Salvation Army Worship and Community Center, 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Admission is free as well as concessions.

>> 815-933-8421