Oct. 6
Toastmasters open house
At 7 p.m., the club Key City will be hosting a virtual Toastmasters open house about how to improve public speaking and build leadership skills. The event is free, open to the public and will be presented via Zoom. The meeting ID is 881 8400 3060, and the passcode is 522391.
» More info: czetta1@sbcglobal.net
Oct. 8 & 9
Kankakee Quiltmakers show
The Kankakee Quiltmakers presents the “Autumn Splendor 2021” quilt show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kankakee First Church of Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. Quilts will be on display along with a vendors mall, quilt boutique and raffle prizes on site. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $8 per person.
Oct. 8
Bingo with the Books
The Kankakee Public Library is offering a morning of free bingo. Set for 10 a.m. to noon, Bingo with the Books will give participants a chance to win an assortment of prizes in the fourth-floor auditorium at the library, 201 E. Merchant St. Snacks will be available.
»815-939-4564
Guided hike
At 1 p.m., the Kankakee State Park Visitor’s Center offers a guided interpretative hike of the Rock Creek and Chief Shaw Trails. Meet at the North Loop parking area at the trailhead across Route 102 from the park’s main entrance.
Halloween Beautique Bash
From 1 to 7 p.m. at Clothing Bar and Dollhead Blow Dry Bar — located at 409 S. Main St., Bourbonnais — there will be shopping deals, a Nothing Bundt Cake pop-up, complimentary spooky mocktails, psychic readings (by appointment), blowout and facial deals and more.
»815-573-5411
Oct. 9
Haunted Lane with the CAC
From 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Aroma Park Campground — 199 Boat Club Rd., Aroma Park — this family-friendly event celebrates the fall/Halloween season featuring a variety of themed activities, vendors and food.
Haunted Lane is filled with entertainment, ghost stories around the campfire and a haunted train ride for kids.
»Tickets and more info: 815-933-2787; cack3events@gmail.com
Painting class
At 3 p.m., the painting class event is open to all ages. Cost to attend is a suggested $10 donation if you need supplies and free if you bring your own. Enjoy a beautiful day of painting in the Wildflower Garden at the Kankakee State Park’s Visitor’s Center — located at 5314 IL-102 in Bourbonnais. There will be a painting class for adults and a separate painting area for children.
Classic Horror Movie Night
At 8 p.m., the Kankakee River State Park — located at 5314 IL-102 in Bourbonnais — will host a viewing of “The Birds” (1963). Bring snacks, blankets and lawn chairs.
Oct. 11
Women of the Moose Annual Bazaar
Starts at 9 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley. Spaghetti lunch ($8) served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Holiday crafts and gifts for sale, baked goods, homemade candy, farmers’ market and a children’s craft corner.
>>Info. dayhoffcl@aol.com, 815-592-6716
Cemetery Walk and Historical Tour
At 2 p.m., meet at the Smith Family Cemetery at the Kankakee River State Park — located at 5314 IL-102 in Bourbonnais. The event will include a guided tour and historical talk on the early settlement of the Kankakee area. There is no cost to attend.
Oct. 12
Free winter clothing drive
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Manteno’s Church of God — 126 E First St., Manteno — Love’s Closet will be giving away Free winter clothing for anyone in need.
»More info: Donna at 815-263-9054
Man Up
At 5 p.m. in Kankakee High School’s Orange Hub, the Man Up series returns for young men in sixth grade through high school who might be in need of advice and teachings from adults in the community who were once in their shoes.
»Register bit.ly/manup4register
Oct. 13
New and Emerging Blood Cancer Treatments Conference
Free virtual blood cancer education series for patients and their families. Starts at 7 p.m., virtual, contact Carrie Callas with Leukemia Research Foundation to how to connect, carrie@lrfmail.org, or call 847-424-0600.
‘The Color of Law’
The Kankakee Public Library is hosting a virtual author event at 7 p.m. via Zoom with author and researcher Richard Rothstein, who will present on the policies that led to racial segregation in American communities and what can be done to reverse these practices and work toward racial equity.
You can join from home at bit.ly/39wshZ9 or watch with others in the library’s auditorium.
Registration is required.
»815-939-4564
Wits Workout
Join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
»Call Kelli to register at 815-933-7791 Ext. 9910
