By Daily Journal staff report
Oct. 29
KCHD Lunch & Learn
October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and KCHD is offering Zoom presentation from noon to 1 p.m. with Julie Larsen from the Kankakee County Health Department who will give training on recognizing someone who is overdosing and how to administer Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal nasal spray.
» Login: bit.ly/kchdlunchandlearn21; Meeting ID: 848 1647 6090 and passcode: 470997
Guided hike
At 1 p.m., the Kankakee State Park Visitor’s Center offers a guided interpretative hike of the Rock Creek and Chief Shaw Trails. Meet at the North Loop parking area at the trailhead across Route 102 from the park’s main entrance.
» More info: adam.minton@illinois.gov
Aroma Park Fish Fry
From 4:30 to 7 p.m., Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019 — located at 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee — will host a Fish Fry Dinner. Dinner includes fried tilapia, french fries, coleslaw and dinner roll. The cost is $9 per plate or $8.50 for seniors.
» More info: 815-939-9438
BEST BET
Mall-O-Ween
At 5 p.m., there will be a trick-or-treat event at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais. The event is sponsored by mall tenants and will end when the candy runs out. No costume contest this year.
» More info: 815-937-4241
BooBash: A Kids’ Halloween Extravaganza
Costume contest, food, games and special guests. $10 per person. Event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter, Kankakee
» Info: kvpd.com, 815-939-1311
Movies in the Park
At 7 p.m. at Community Park (209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park), there will be a screening of “The Addams Family” (PG-13). The free family event includes popcorn and hotdogs. Bring blankets and chairs. Pop and water will be available for purchase.
» More info: 815-465-6531
Oct. 30
1st Ward Neighborhood CleanUp
From 9 a.m. to noon, there will be a 1st Ward neighborhood street clean-up. Participants will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Auto Lab, located at 382 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Coffee, donuts, water, bags and gloves will be provided.
» More info: support@citykankakee-il.gov
BEST BET
Zonta Empowerment Walk
Zonta’s Empowerment Walk to support survivors at 10 a.m. at Kankakee Civic Auditorium grounds, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.
» More info: zontakankakee@gmail.com
Bordertown Hauntings
From noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Momence, visit Main Street for trick-or-treating downtown, costume contests for kids, families and pets, cookie and pumpkin decorating, hayrides, spooky storytelling, reptile show, petting zoo and much more.
» More info: 815-472-3861; mainstreetmomence.com
Spooky Skate
Starting at 1 p.m. at the Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, skate the day away (if you dare) and dress to impress in a Halloween costume to enter the costume contest.
» More info: 815-939-1946
Trunk-or-Treat in Pembroke
From 3 to 5 p.m., C.A.R.E.S & Ladies of Pembroke will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event in the Lorenzo R. Smith parking lot, 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park. Costumes are encouraged. Additionally, a flu and COVID vaccine clinic will be held on-site.
Dinner with the Old Bags
At 5 p.m., the Woman’s Club of Kankakee will host a fundraiser at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. The evening will include a silent auction and entertainment; there will also be a cash bar. Tickets are $40 per person and all proceeds will benefit nonprofit organizations.
» More info: 815-295-1321 or 815-715-8405
Monster Mash & Costume Party
From 6 to 7:30 p.m., Exploration Station, 1095 W. Perry St, Bourbonnais, is hosting a party for ages 2 to 8. Make a trick-or-treat bag, decorate a fake pumpkin, play games and trick-or-treat through the museum. Registration is required 24 hours before the program and is $14.
» 815-933-9905, btpd.org
Steam Hollow Halloween Bash
At 6 p.m., Steam Hollow Brewing Co. at 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, in Manteno is hosting a Halloween bash. Food will be available from Mia Bellas Wood Fired Pizza. At 8 p.m., there will be a live performance by the band Anthem, and then a costume contest will be judged.
BEST BET
Murder in the BC Mansion — Mystery Dinner
At 7 p.m., The Bennett-Curtis House, 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park, invites you to take part in a ‘20s Speakeasy WhoDunit. The evening begins with appetizers and mingling with guests and cast. The cast are seated amongst attendees and dinner is served throughout the play. During the meal a murder is committed. It’s up to diners to figure out WhoDunit! Tickets are $59.95.
NABVETS Halloween Party
At 8 p.m., the National Association for Black Veterans will be hosting a Halloween costume party at the NABVETS Veteran Center’s blue building, 13161 East Central Ave., Pembroke Township. There is a $10 cover charge and there will be contests, raffles and prizes.
» More info: facebook.com/nabvetspembroke84
BEST BET
Classic Horror Movie Night
At 8 p.m., the Kankakee River State Park — located at 5314 IL-102 in Bourbonnais — will host a viewing of “Frankenstein” (1931). Bring snacks, blankets and lawn chairs.
» More info: adam.minton@illinois.gov
Oct. 31
BEST BET
RVAR Annual Vendor Fair
At 11 a.m., River Valley Animal Rescue will host a vendor fair to benefit the shelter. The event will be at 710 S West St., Peotone. There will be up to 40 vendors selling arts, crafts and more, plus raffles, lunch and trick-or-treating for kids.
» 815-507-5007
Nov. 3
Wits Workout
Join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
» Register: 815-933-7791 Ext. 9910
