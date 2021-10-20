Editor's pick - CAC Pumpkin Painting

Oct. 23

The Community Arts Council Inc. of Kankakee County is offering a Pumpkin Painting at the Art Center inside Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais. Children ages 8 to 12 are invited to join local artist Jesse Rodriguez to paint their own pumpkin. The cost is $12 per child, and supplies are included. Three sessions are being offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

>> Register: kcartcenter@gmail.com