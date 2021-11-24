Nov. 25
A Turkey Time Giveback
From noon to 4 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library — 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee — Taya & Company will host a free Thanksgiving dinner and celebration. The event will include dinner, DJ entertainment, transportation, live music, games and prizes. Donations can be sent via cashapp $TurkeyTimeGiveback. The event is for anyone in need of a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day.
» Taya, 815-216-5734
Opening of Cupola Farm
Starting Thanksgiving Day, Cupola House Tree Farm will begin its season for selling live Christmas trees. It will be open seven days a week while supplies last. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The farm is located at 4030 N. 3000West Road, Bourbonnais.
» 815-932-6635, cupolahousetrees.com
Nov. 26
Family Fun Day
Starting at 11 a.m., a day of fun is planned for homeschooled families will include dancing, reading, snacks and crafts at the Pembroke Library, 13130 E. Central Ave., Hopkins Park.
» 815-944-8609, pembroke574library@yahoo.com
Nov. 27
Moon Cookie’s Small Business Saturday
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moon Cookie Gallery — 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee — will host a Small Business Saturday event featuring art from over 60 local and regional artists. There will be raffle prizes, goodie bags and more.
» 815-295-2997
Woldhuis Farms’ Vendor Fair
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse, at 10300 E. 9000North Road, Grant Park, will host a vendor fair featuring 70 small businesses for Small Business Saturday. Complete list of vendors available on Woldhuis’s website, woldhuisfarms.com/Winter-Greenery/
Doc Love Live Show
Kankakee native and comedian Doc Love will return home for a live performance titled “Thankful For It All.” Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8 p.m. at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Tickets are on sale at C&L Fine Goods Boutique at 155 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
» 815-939-4564
Nov. 28
Holiday Wreath Class
At 2 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, located at 1260 Larry Power Rd., Bourbonnais, join a wreath-making class to create a gift or household decoration. Cost is $50 with all materials included. Pre-registration is required.
» RSVP: 815-573-5564
Nov. 30
Paint Night at Steam Hollow
Starting at 6:30 p.m. at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., at 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno, paint an 11x14 snowman canvas. No experience is necessary and all ages are welcome. Cost is $25 and includes one drink ticket and all the paint supplies. Payment may be made in advance via Venmo (@Kathi-Eastman) or cash/credit card/Venmo at the door.
» RSVP at 815-735-1335 or kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com
Holiday Countdown Art Class
At 6:30 p.m. at the Herscher Legion Community Center — 102 S. Oak St., Herscher — learn how to make a vintage truck shelf-sitter that serves as a holiday countdown. Event co-hosted by On A Whim. Snacks will be available as well as a cash bar.
» 815-426-9867
