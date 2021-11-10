Editor's pick: Relaxing Rhythms Drum Circle at the Community Arts Council of Kankakee Co.

Friday, Nov. 12

The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County presents a Relaxing Rhythms Drum Circle on Friday, Nov. 12. Two sessions will be available that day — 3 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.

This drum circle is about relaxing with easy rhythms. You do not need a drum to take part. There will be hand drums available to use during the session if you do not have your own drum. As you drum and relax, facilitator Dawn Wrobel will teach about various types of hand drums, the cultural origins of the rhythms, and the health benefits of drumming.

Organizers say you will leave refreshed and ready for the weekend.

This is an indoor event, and masks will be required. Children are welcome with a parent if they are old enough to introduce themselves and follow simple directions. They do need their own ticket.

The event will be held at the CAC's gallery in Northfield Square mall, 1600 Illinois 50, Bourbonnais.

>> Tickets: bit.ly/CACdrumcircle