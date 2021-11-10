Nov. 10
KCC to honor veterans
Kankakee Community College will commemorate Veterans Day with a reception and recognition ceremony. The day will begin with a reception from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the KCC Iroquois Room. A ceremony honoring veterans will be at 1 p.m. in the college’s auditorium. Both events are free and the public is invited.
» Kendra Souligne, ksouligne@kcc.edu or 815-802-8556
Nov. 11 - VETERANS DAY
Annual Veterans Day Run
Veterans and military will meet at Heritage Park in Manteno at 7:20 a.m. on Veterans Day, for the annual Military Warriors Veterans Day Run to School.
» Register: gerb959@comcast.net
NABVETS Veterans Breakfast
From 8 to 11 a.m., the National Association for Black Veterans is hosting a free breakfast for veterans at the NABVETS Veteran Center, 13161 E. Central Ave, Pembroke Township. The cost for non-veterans is $5.
Manteno legion to honor veterans
The Manteno American Legion will be hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Manteno Legion Park featuring Manteno American Legion Color Guard. Chili will be available at Manteno American Legion, 117 N. Walnut St., following the ceremony.
» 815-468-8324
Bradley Legion observance
The Bradley American Legion Post 766 will host its annual Veterans Day observance at 10:30 a.m. outside of the organization’s building at 835 E. Broadway, Bradley.
» 815-939-9113
Turkey Canvas Paint Night
From 6 to 8 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots at 1260 Larry Power Road in Bourbonnais, paint an 11x14 turkey canvas. Snacks and beverages are permitted. The cost is $20 with all supplies included.
» RSVP: 815-735-1335; kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com
Nov. 12
St. Rose Cash Bash
The annual Spirit of St. Rose cash bash and drawdown will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $100 and entitle two guests to a buffet dinner, domestic beer, wine and soft drinks, and the chance to win cash prizes. Entertainment will be from A Taste of the Silhouettes featuring Jerry Downs.
» 815-592-9189 or 815-932-6432
Nov. 13
RVSRA 5th Annual Mouse Race
At 6 p.m., doors open at Knights of Columbus (187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee) for the 5th Annual Great Mouse Race hosted by River Valley Special Recreation Association. Tickets are $20 each and provide a view of the race. Event includes door prizes, snacks, drinks, prize baskets and more.
» 815-933-7336, facebook.com/RVSRA
National Adoption Day at KCHF
Starting at noon, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation is hosting an open house at its facility at 2214 S. State Route 1, St. Anne. The shelter will be open until 4 p.m. and no appointments are necessary. The shelter event is in honor of National Adoption Week.
» 815-933-5999
Nov. 13 & 14
KVTA’s All Together Now!
At 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will be locally producing and performing “MTI’s All Together Now!” as part of a global theater event of the musical revue.
