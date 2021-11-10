Nov. 10

KCC to honor veterans

Kankakee Community College will commemorate Veterans Day with a reception and recognition ceremony. The day will begin with a reception from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the KCC Iroquois Room. A ceremony honoring veterans will be at 1 p.m. in the college’s auditorium. Both events are free and the public is invited.

» Kendra Souligne, ksouligne@kcc.edu or 815-802-8556

Nov. 11 - VETERANS DAY

Annual Veterans Day Run

Veterans and military will meet at Heritage Park in Manteno at 7:20 a.m. on Veterans Day, for the annual Military Warriors Veterans Day Run to School.

» Register: gerb959@comcast.net

NABVETS Veterans Breakfast

From 8 to 11 a.m., the National Association for Black Veterans is hosting a free breakfast for veterans at the NABVETS Veteran Center, 13161 E. Central Ave, Pembroke Township. The cost for non-veterans is $5.

» facebook.com/nabvetspembroke84

Manteno legion to honor veterans

The Manteno American Legion will be hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Manteno Legion Park featuring Manteno American Legion Color Guard. Chili will be available at Manteno American Legion, 117 N. Walnut St., following the ceremony.

» 815-468-8324

Bradley Legion observance

The Bradley American Legion Post 766 will host its annual Veterans Day observance at 10:30 a.m. outside of the organization’s building at 835 E. Broadway, Bradley.

» 815-939-9113

Turkey Canvas Paint Night

From 6 to 8 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots at 1260 Larry Power Road in Bourbonnais, paint an 11x14 turkey canvas. Snacks and beverages are permitted. The cost is $20 with all supplies included.

» RSVP: 815-735-1335; kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com

Nov. 12

St. Rose Cash Bash

The annual Spirit of St. Rose cash bash and drawdown will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $100 and entitle two guests to a buffet dinner, domestic beer, wine and soft drinks, and the chance to win cash prizes. Entertainment will be from A Taste of the Silhouettes featuring Jerry Downs.

» 815-592-9189 or 815-932-6432

Nov. 13

RVSRA 5th Annual Mouse Race

At 6 p.m., doors open at Knights of Columbus (187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee) for the 5th Annual Great Mouse Race hosted by River Valley Special Recreation Association. Tickets are $20 each and provide a view of the race. Event includes door prizes, snacks, drinks, prize baskets and more.

» 815-933-7336, facebook.com/RVSRA

National Adoption Day at KCHF

Starting at noon, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation is hosting an open house at its facility at 2214 S. State Route 1, St. Anne. The shelter will be open until 4 p.m. and no appointments are necessary. The shelter event is in honor of National Adoption Week.

» 815-933-5999

Nov. 13 & 14

KVTA’s All Together Now!

At 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will be locally producing and performing “MTI’s All Together Now!” as part of a global theater event of the musical revue.

» kvta.org/atn