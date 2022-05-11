May 11
Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting
At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning May 11, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside. This is the return from Zoom.
» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)
May 13
Mental Health Network Roundtable
From 8 to 9 a.m. at Riverside Medical Center’s dining room, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee, Andy Wade, executive director of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Illinois will present on the power of peer support.
HAHS Garage Sale
From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Herscher Area Historical Society will be hosting a garage and rummage sale at the Anderson House museum during the town-wide garage sales. The Anderson House is located at 161 W. Myrtle St., Herscher.
» 815-426-2627
Mental Health Awareness Fair & Ice Cream Social
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riverside Behavioral Medicine will be hosting a fair and ice cream social in the Riverside Healthcare Pavilion Lobby, where attendees can learn more about the services Riverside provides. Attendees also can receive a mental health check-in, learn more about community partner organizations, and enjoy a popsicle from LaDelicia.
» 844-442-2551
Sexual Harassment Prevention Training
From noon to 1 p.m., Clove Alliance will be hosting a free training at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee.
» Register: prevention@clovealliance.org
May 14
K3 YMCA Super Sprint Triathlon
At 7 a.m., the second annual Super Sprint Triathlon will be presented by the Kankakee Area YMCA Stingrays Swim Team. The event will be held at the YMCA, 1075 N. Kennedy Drive, Kankakee.
Annual Youth Mental Health and Wellness Fest
All youth and mental health-related organizations are invited to participate from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market. The event will be centered around decreasing the stigma associated with mental health and promoting youth mental wellness and healthy coping mechanisms. This event is hosted by the Pledge for Life Partnership, Project SUN and the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education’s Life Education Center.
»815-936-4606
Rotary Shredding Event
The 12th Annual Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary Shredding Event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Turk/Ashley Furniture parking lot, 515 N. Kinzie, Bradley. Bring paper, receipts, tax documents, etc. Do not bring any electronic items, paints or other household hazardous waste items.
Bargains & Treasures 1st Re-Birthday
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bargains & Treasures — at 396 N. Kennedy Drive, Bradley — will host a first birthday event under the new owners.
» 815-304-5295
Cruisin’ the Square
At 6 p.m. in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot, the first cruise night of the 2022 season will kick off with food and music.
May 15
Signs of Summer Sip & Shop
From 1 to 5 p.m. at Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, spend an afternoon strolling through vendors’ booths indoors and outdoors. Enjoy a refreshing chilled beverage while you relax, socialize and meet new friends.
