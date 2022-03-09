Editor's pick: The Art of Storytelling

March 13, 7-10 p.m.

From 7 to 10 p.m. at 5 Star Wings (125 W. Station St., Kankakee), the Art of Storytelling returns for an open mic open to all types of performances, including music, comedy, poetry and more.

The evening will feature Jeronimo, a spoken word artist from Chicago. Music will be provided by Money Makin' Mitch.

The cost for entry is $10 and menu options will be available.

