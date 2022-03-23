March 23
Vaccine Clinic
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kennedy Middle School, 1550 W. Calista St., Kankakee, the State of Illinois and Kankakee School District 111 is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
» Register: bit.ly/KennedyClinic
Riverside Rx Mobile Food Pantry
From 3 to 5 p.m. at Kankakee Youth for Christ City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee, Riverside Healthcare will partner with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide healthy food options for families in need and those with chronic medical conditions.
» More info: riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry
March 25
Blood Drive in Beaverville
From 2 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 308 St. Charles St., Beaverville, there will be an American Red Cross blood drive.
» Appointment: 815-435-2249 (Diane Arseneau) or redcrossblood.org
Motown Revue
At 6 p.m., doors open at the NABVETS Building, 13161 E. Central St., Pembroke Township, for a concert raising money for Pembroke Days. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $25 and at the door are $30.
» 815-953-0268
March 26
Craft Fair
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Manteno United Methodist Craft Fair at 255 W. 2nd St., Manteno, will feature at least 30 crafters and treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes and Love a Latte.
» Call/text 815-405-5021 (Sue Ross); mantenoumwcraftfair@yahoo.com
Caffeine and Chrome Car Show
From 9 a.m. to noon at 1329 Commerce Drive in Crete, the Caffeine and Chrome Gateway Classic Cars show will be free and open to the public. Pastries and coffee are available while supplies last.
» 708-505-7661
Spring Clothing & Dinner Giveaway
Starting at noon at 321 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, the nonprofit organization Still I Rise will be hosting a spring clothing and dinner giveaway for homeless individuals and those in need. Food will be courtesy of 5 Star Wings. It will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
» 815-414-9614
Scholarship Workshop
From noon to 2 p.m., Juneteenth and Garden of Prayer will present a scholarship workshop at 401 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee. Presenter Dr. Rodney Alford will discuss the application process in detail. There will be snacks and gift certificates.
» 815-325-2593 (Lenora), vmaloney@gopyouthcenter.org
Fortitude’s Night on the Street
From 2 p.m. to 9 a.m., Fortitude Community Outreach will host the second annual Night on the Street fundraiser to benefit the organization and to educate the community on the homeless experience. The event will be at the St. Paul’s shelter site, 240 S. Dearborn Ave., Kankakee.
» Register: bit.ly/NightOnStreet
Easter Egg Stack
From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Wine Cafe, 130 Bridge St., Wilmington, create an Easter egg stack. Choose from two styles (both are 14-inches tall) and add a bunny to either for added cuteness. Must be 18 or over and make at least a $5 purchase from The Wine Café the night of the event.
» Tickets: bit.ly/EggStack
March 29
Business Before Hours
From 7:30 to 9 a.m., the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Before Hours with the Kankakee Area Career Center, 4083 N. 1000West Road, Bourbonnais.
April 1
Lights on Kankakee Banquet
From 5 to 8 p.m., the Illinois Coalition for Community Services will host a banquet at Rigo’s Place, 164 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, for the inaugural Lights on Kankakee event. The fundraiser will include a happy hour with an open bar, dinner and a special program. The cost of the event is $50 per person and the RSVP deadline is March 25.
» RSVP: bit.ly/LightsOnKankakee
