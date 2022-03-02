Today
AMITA’S Treatments for COPD, Asthma Informational Session
From 6 to 7 p.m. AMITA will host an online informational session with Veronica Gore, NP, pulmonary disease nurse practitioner, to discuss the latest advancements in treating COPD and asthma. Registrants will receive a Zoom link to the meeting.
» Register: AMITAhealth.org/events
March 3
Bunco
From 7 to 9 p.m. at The Wine Cafe, 130 Bridge St., Wilmington, there will be games of Bunco. Open to participants 21 and over. There is a $5 drink minimum and prizes will be available.
» 815-476-9009
March 4
Celebrity Bartender Bash
From 5 to 10 p.m. at Murray Bros. Caddyshack, 9546 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, a fundraiser will be held to benefit the families of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey, as well as other Illinois police officers. The event is hosted by Illinois Public Pension Fund Association.
» Tickets: ippfa.org
March 5
Financial Literacy Workshop
Still I Rise will be teaming up with two financial organizations to present the BOSS Budget Financial Literacy Workshop Series. The workshop will be 11 a.m. on the third floor of the Kankakee Public Library at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The event is free and open to all ages. There will be a presentation by financial service professional Dustin Prince and a light lunch will be served.
» RSVP: 815-933-0506
Vision Journal Networking Social
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bourbonnais Public Library, Boss Up 2 Be Fearless will be hosting a networking event based on setting visions through journaling. Materials will be provided and masks are required. There is a limit of 25 people, call to reserve your spot.
» RSVP: 815-549-1538 (LaTresa Carroll)
Say Yes to the Dress
Happening Saturday and Sunday at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, the annual Say Yes to the Dress event will take place by appointment.
Cabin Fever
From 1 to 4 p.m. at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium at 803 S. 8th St., Kankakee, the KVPD will host a family event with bounce houses, carnival games and food. The cost is $10 per person.
» RSVP: bit.ly/3Im9LSL
March 6
Dwight Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
From 7 a.m. to noon at VFW Dwight Post 2608 (506 S. Old Route 66, Dwight), the Dwight Lions Club will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for kids aged 4 to 10. Kids under 4 eat free. Proceeds support the vision and hearing impaired individuals of Dwight and surrounding areas.
Spring Hop & Shop
From noon to 3 p.m. at the Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, there will be an afternoon of spring shopping featuring a number of local businesses and fashion vendors.
» 815-602-8555
‘A Cup of Hope’ benefit
From 2 to 3 p.m., there will be a virtual benefit for the Northern Illinois Food Bank titled “A Cup of Hope.” The annual event will feature an awarding-winning pastry chef and certified tea specialist.
» Register: e.givesmart.com/events/oqR
March 7
AMITA’S Irregular Heartbeat Informational Session
From 6 to 7 p.m. AMITA will host an online informational session with Hakeem Jibawi, DO, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, to discuss treatment options for an irregular heartbeat. Registrants will receive a Zoom link to the meeting.
» Register: AMITAhealth.org/irregularheartbeat
March 8
Women United Annual Breakfast
Starting at 8:30 a.m. with registration, the annual event’s program runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Majestic Theater, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. It also will stream online. In-person registration is $50, and virtual registration is $20. Featured speakers include Laura Andersen, Sarah Falk, Amy Kemp and Emily LaVoie. This event honors International Women’s Day.
» More info: myunitedway.org/wubreakfast2022
March 9
Project SUN Open House
From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Project SUN will host an informational open house. The local organization is a strong and unified network dedicated to fostering a family-driven and youth-guided children’s behavioral health system of care.
» 815-304-5933; projectsun@cfkrv.org
March 11
Crafting Connections
From 2 to 4 p.m. at KVPD’s Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, seniors are invited to create a St. Patrick’s Day-themed wreath. All supplies are free for adults 60 and over. Registration is required by March 4.
» Register: 815-933-7791 ext. 9910 (Kelli Coy)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.