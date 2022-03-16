Editor's pick: Collector Con

March 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Collector Con will bring over 100 tables of comic books, toys, video games, collectibles and more to the Kankakee Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000South Road, Kankakee.

Admission is $3 per person, with children ages 10 and younger admitted free. Those who pay for admission will receive a free comic book.

» facebook.com/groups/collectorcon