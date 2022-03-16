March 16
Business After Hours
From 4:30 to 6 p.m., the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours and anniversary celebration at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1000 Freedom Dr., Bourbonnais.
March 17
Shamrock Hunt
At 10 a.m. at Willowhaven Park Nature Center, 1451 N 4000East Road, Kankakee, kids are invited for St. Patrick’s Day activities including a shamrock hunt, craft and leprechaun games.
» Register: btpd.org
Cookie Sale for Harbor House
During lunch periods at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, a cookie sale will be held to raise funds for Harbor House. There will be a two-for-$1 deal on sugar and chocolate chip cookies. Lunch periods are 10:15 to 10:50 a.m., 10:55 to 11:30 a.m., 11:35 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., and 12:15 to 12:50 p.m.
Bunco
From 7 to 9 p.m. at The Wine Cafe, 130 Bridge St., Wilmington, there will be games of Bunco open to participants 21 and over. There is a $5 drink minimum and prizes will be available.
» 815-476-9009
March 18
Family Game Night
From 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, there will be a family-friendly game night with concessions available.
» RSVP: bit.ly/kcmgamenight
Herscher Talent Show
At 7 p.m. at Herscher High School, 501 N. Main St., Herscher, middle and high school students will be competing in a talent show event. The show is open to the public and a general admission ticket is $5, available at the door.
March 18 & 19
Barn Sale
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, the Illinois Horse Rescue of Will County, 3751 W. Church Road, Beecher, will host a barn sale featuring tools, tack, wagons and carts, animal cages and care supplies. All proceeds will go toward the care of animals at the rescue.
» 708-258-3959
March 18-20
‘Phantom of the Opera’ in Coal City
At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Coal City Unit District #1 will present “The Phantom of the Opera” at Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City.
» Tickets: bit.ly/CCTDTickets
March 19
Herscher Swing and Sing
Starting at 9 a.m. at Herscher High School, 501 N. Main St., Herscher, 15 show choir groups will perform during the Swing and Sing. Awards will be presented as part of the event. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the door.
Krafty Kids with Camille
At 1 p.m., ages 5 to 10 are invited to Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, to make a bird feeder.
» RSVP: 815-932-5279
New Beginnings for Cats’ Spaghetti Dinner
From 4 to 7 p.m., the Bourbonnais-based shelter will host a spaghetti dinner at the Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. The dinner is $10 per person and $5 for children ages 5 to 10. Take-out will be available. All proceeds will benefit the shelter.
» 815-472-4734
March 20
The Market at Steam Hollow
From 1 to 5 p.m. at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno, there will be 18 vendors on hand to sell spring and Easter goods, decor and more.
Celebrate Spring Sip & Shop
At 2 p.m. at the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, celebrate the first day of spring with a vendor market. A number of vendors will be on-site with items for you and your home, as well as gift ideas. Snacks and beverage specials also will be available.
» More info: 815-426-9867
March 21
Relay for Life kick-off event
From 7 to 8 p.m. at Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, there will be a kick-off event for the 2022 Relay for Life. There will be registration incentives for teams and members, mission and sponsorship information and raffles and door prizes.
March 22
Black Music Appreciation: Silent Dance Party
From 1 to 2 p.m., the music of Black musicians and artists will be played on three different headphone channels. Listeners will have the ability to select which channel to listen to as they join the party. Headphones will be provided for use. This Student Life event will be held at KCC’s College Center.
» 815-802-8628
March 23
Riverside Rx Mobile Food Pantry
From 3 to 5 p.m. at Kankakee Youth for Christ City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee, Riverside Healthcare will partner with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide healthy food options for families in need and those with chronic medical conditions.
Vaccine Clinic
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kennedy Middle School (1550 W. Calista St., Kankakee) the State of Illinois and Kankakee School District 111 are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
» Register: tinyurl.com/2p8dbcc4
