June 24
Vaccine clinic
An Iroquois Memorial Hospital COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be 4 to 6 p.m. at the Iroquois County Public Health Department, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka. It will offer first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment or walk-in, for Illinois residents age 12 and older. Second dose on July 15.
» co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department, 815-432-2483
June 23-27
Bourbonnais Friendship Festival
This family-friendly festival will take place at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center. This year’s festival theme is “Once Upon a Time in Bourbonnais: Take Two.” There will be carnival rides and much more.
June 24
Kankakee Kultivators’ Annual Garden Tour and Faire
The tour welcomes ticket holders into five residential gardens and two bonus gardens. The Vendors’ Faire, on the grounds of the Kankakee Civic Center and Historical Museum, will be open to the public.
» Facebook @kankakeekultivators, 815-932-9452
Riverside’s mobile food pantry
Riverside Healthcare is partnering with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to bring the Rx Mobile Food Pantry to the Kankakee Youth for Christ City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee, from 3 to 5 p.m.
June 25
Teen Book Club
The Edward Chipman Public Library in Momence hosts a Teen Book Club with a monthly theme, related snacks and sometimes a craft, too. You can read any book on that month’s theme.
» Facebook @teenbookclubmomence, 815-472-2581
Children’s story walk
Join Clove Alliance (formerly KC-CASA/ISAS) for a children’s story walk from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Letourneau Home/Museum, 698 Stratford Drive East, Bourbonnais.
Live music at Good Vibrations
Funky Trouble Band — “Rockn’ Blues and Roots band with a funky edge” — will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight at Good Vibrations, 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee.
» 815-933-4335
June 25-27
Class reunion
Class reunion or Westview Class of 1971 in Kankakee will have a variety of events at several locations in the Kankakee area.
» Facebook @westviewclassof1971reunion, 815-954-3195
June 28
Fishing 101: Summer Session
This class will include a variety of information for anglers at all levels and will cover obtaining a license, safety and choosing the right gear. Various times and days at Bird Park, Kankakee. Cost is $35 per session.
» kvpd.com, 815-939-1311
Learn to play ice hockey
This session is for those age 15 and up who have basic skating skills. Program focuses on shooting, stick handling, position and passing. Various times and days. Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena. Cost $85.72.
» kvpd.com, 815-939-1311.
Mythical Creatures Kids Crafts Camp
Registration deadline for the July 10 Mythical Creatures Theme Arts and Crafts Camp. For ages 5-10, through Kankakee Valley Park District, the event will be 1:30-3:30 p.m. July 10 at the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. Cost is $40 per child.
» kvpd.com, 815-939-1311
June 29
Wits Workout
Each Tuesday morning between 11 a.m. and noon, join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games.
» catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919.
July 3
Watseka Fourth of July Parade
The City of Watseka is sponsoring the 4th of July parade, of which the staff of the Iroquois County Public Health Department will be the “Proud to be an American” Grand Marshal. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Belmont Avenue.
815-432-2416
July 5
Ocean Life Crafts Camp
Registration deadline for the July 17 camp. For ages 5-10, through Kankakee Valley Park District; 1:30-3:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. $40 per child.
kvpd.com, 815-939-1311
July 6
Nature Quest
Students ages 6-10 learn about many aspects of the outdoors including the ecosystem, soil, plants, bugs and more, from The Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District and Kankakee Valley Park District. Weekly sessions Tuesdays July 6-27, 10-11 a.m., Bird Park. Cost $40 for all four sessions.
kvpd.com, 815-939-1311
July 10
6th Annual Squeal Showdown BBQ Competition
The Village of Herscher will host the sixth annual contest July 10 on Main Street in downtown Herscher. Setup begins at 5:30 a.m. and the event runs throughout the day, with final competition judging at 5 p.m.
815-426-2131
July 10
Classic car shows
The classic car shows return this spring and summer in the Farmers’ Market parking lots at the corner of East Merchant Street and South Schuyler Avenue. The shows will be 6 to 8 p.m. July 10 and feature live music from Craig Everett.
Yard sale for nonprofit
The Hippocrates Medical Clinic Yard Sale will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee; $20 for a 8 by 10 space to sell.
815-216-3446, hippocratesmedicalk3@gmail.com
Pin-Ups on Tour
This evening intends to recreate the 1940s Hollywood Canteen as a club where service members could find dancing, drinks and entertainment. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Manteno American Legion Post 755, 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno. 18+ show starts at 8 p.m. Veterans are free. Tickets available at the door.
