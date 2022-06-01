At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.
» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)
June 3
Sunset Stroll
From 6 to 10 p.m. on North Schuyler Avenue, Downtown Kankakee will be hosting a Sunset Stroll. A slow roll bike ride will begin and end at Rigo’s Place, there will be food available from Rigo’s, Martinez Tacos and Mac’s BBQ. Live entertainment from Final Say (music) and Intrinsic Artists (fire twirling). The event is free.
At 10 a.m. local author Micki Abels will be signing copies of “My Soul Contract.” The event will be held at the Bourbonnais Public Library.
» 815-933-1727
Pembroke Art Contest
At 11 a.m., the 12th Annual Art Contest will begin at Pembroke Library.
» 815-944-8609
Park-a-Palooza Kids Day
From noon to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park, 1550 S. Sangamon St., Crete, a day of family-friendly fun will include: Touch-A-Truck, games, vendors, food, inflatables and more. The event is free and open to the public.
At noon, Limestone Township Public Library a summer/reading challenge kick-off party with food, games and more.
» 815-939-1696
June 7
AMITA Rx Mobile Food Pantry
From 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot, at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital will be hosting a free Rx Mobile Pantry with produce, milk, eggs and meat. Open to all community members.
» More info: 815-937-2100
Read to a Cat
Kids of all ages are invited to read to a cat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bourbonnais Public Library. The program is designed to build a child’s literacy and confidence.
