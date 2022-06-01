June 1

Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)

June 3

Sunset Stroll

From 6 to 10 p.m. on North Schuyler Avenue, Downtown Kankakee will be hosting a Sunset Stroll. A slow roll bike ride will begin and end at Rigo’s Place, there will be food available from Rigo’s, Martinez Tacos and Mac’s BBQ. Live entertainment from Final Say (music) and Intrinsic Artists (fire twirling). The event is free.

» facebook.com/downtownkankakee

June 4

Football & Cheer Camp

From 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, youth between ages 6-18 are invited to participate in the 15th Annual Tyjuan Hagler Football & Cheer Camp.

» tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org/football-camp

Local Author

At 10 a.m. local author Micki Abels will be signing copies of “My Soul Contract.” The event will be held at the Bourbonnais Public Library.

» 815-933-1727

Pembroke Art Contest

At 11 a.m., the 12th Annual Art Contest will begin at Pembroke Library.

» 815-944-8609

Park-a-Palooza Kids Day

From noon to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park, 1550 S. Sangamon St., Crete, a day of family-friendly fun will include: Touch-A-Truck, games, vendors, food, inflatables and more. The event is free and open to the public.

» jgeary@cretepark.com

Reading Challenge Kick-Off Party

At noon, Limestone Township Public Library a summer/reading challenge kick-off party with food, games and more.

» 815-939-1696

June 7

AMITA Rx Mobile Food Pantry

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot, at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital will be hosting a free Rx Mobile Pantry with produce, milk, eggs and meat. Open to all community members.

» More info: 815-937-2100

Read to a Cat

Kids of all ages are invited to read to a cat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bourbonnais Public Library. The program is designed to build a child’s literacy and confidence.

» Register: rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org

