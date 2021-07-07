July 7
A Matter of Balance
Registration deadline for classes beginning July 14. Catholic Charities is hosting a balance class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 1. The online classes aim to help seniors with balance in order to reduce risk of falling.
catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919.
July 10
6th annual Squeals Showdown BBQ Competition
The Village of Herscher will host the sixth annual contest on Main Street in downtown Herscher. Setup begins at 5:30 a.m. and the event runs throughout the day, with final competition judging at 5 p.m.
815-426-2131
Unplug Illinois
Bourbonnais Township Park District invites families to take a break from phones and screens to come to Perry Farm between 9 a.m. and noon for activities and recreation.
Artists for Art
From 2 to 11 p.m., Artists for Art will be at Knights of Columbus Hall, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. The benefit concert includes performances by: Carrying Torches, Moondogs, The Strips, The Mike Tomano Band, Burnin’ Train, Basic Shaper and Little Daddy T-Smooth. Admission is $15 per person or $50 for four tickets.
815-685-9057
Classic car shows
The classic car shows return this spring and summer in the Farmers’ Market parking lots at the corner of East Merchant Street and South Schuyler Avenue. The shows will be 6 to 8 p.m. and feature live music from Craig Everett.
Yard Sale
Hosted by the Hippocrates Medical Clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee; $20 for an 8’ by 10’ space to sell.
815-216-3446, hippocratesmedicalk3@gmail.com
Pin-Ups on Tour
The event intends to recreate the 1940s Hollywood Canteen as a club where service members could find dancing, drinks and entertainment. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Manteno American Legion Post 755, 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno. 18+ show starts at 8 p.m. Veterans are free. Tickets available at the door.
July 11
Kids’ Canvas Painting
For kids 7-12, 3:30-5 p.m., Kankakee Valley Park District at the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. $20 per child.
July 12
Cute Food Arts and Crafts Camp
Registration deadline for the July 24 Cute Food Theme Arts and Crafts Camp. For ages 5-10, through Kankakee Valley Park District; 1:30-3:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. $40 per child.
July 12
Adult Sand Spikeball League
At Splash Valley Aquatic Park, Kankakee, 6 p.m., four weeks of regular season followed by a single-elimination tournament. Teams will play two games a night. Team composition can be any gender. Games are self-officiated.
Your Voice Matters
The Partnership for Healthy Communities’ Access to Health action team and the Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership are hosting a focus group about health care and insurance access for Hispanic/Latinx residents of Kankakee County ages 18+ at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and a $20 gift card will be provided for participation. Registration required. 367 South Schuyler Ave.
More info: bit.ly/july12focusgroup
July 13-18
Iroquois County Fair
Returning this year from July 13 to 18 at 1390 E. 2000North Road, Watseka. Special and daily events planned.
July 13
Tuesday’s Prayer and Meditation
All members of the community are invited to First Presbyterian Church of Kankakee between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Tuesday for a weekly respite from phones and distractions. The church is located at 371 E. Court St., Kankakee.
firstpreskankakee.org | 815-939-3546
July 13
Crafting Connections
Registration deadline for the tote bag painting class happening from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 16 at the Bradley Public Library. This class is for ages 60 and over. Call Kelli at 815-933-7791 ext. 9910 to register.
Wits Workout
Each Tuesday morning between 11 a.m. and noon, join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games.
More info: catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919.
