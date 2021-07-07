July 7

A Matter of Balance

Registration deadline for classes beginning July 14. Catholic Charities is hosting a balance class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 1. The online classes aim to help seniors with balance in order to reduce risk of falling.

catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919.

July 10

6th annual Squeals Showdown BBQ Competition

The Village of Herscher will host the sixth annual contest on Main Street in downtown Herscher. Setup begins at 5:30 a.m. and the event runs throughout the day, with final competition judging at 5 p.m.

815-426-2131

Unplug Illinois

Bourbonnais Township Park District invites families to take a break from phones and screens to come to Perry Farm between 9 a.m. and noon for activities and recreation.

btpd.org/btpd/events

Artists for Art

From 2 to 11 p.m., Artists for Art will be at Knights of Columbus Hall, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. The benefit concert includes performances by: Carrying Torches, Moondogs, The Strips, The Mike Tomano Band, Burnin’ Train, Basic Shaper and Little Daddy T-Smooth. Admission is $15 per person or $50 for four tickets.

815-685-9057

Classic car shows

The classic car shows return this spring and summer in the Farmers’ Market parking lots at the corner of East Merchant Street and South Schuyler Avenue. The shows will be 6 to 8 p.m. and feature live music from Craig Everett.

Yard Sale

Hosted by the Hippocrates Medical Clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee; $20 for an 8’ by 10’ space to sell.

815-216-3446, hippocratesmedicalk3@gmail.com

Pin-Ups on Tour

The event intends to recreate the 1940s Hollywood Canteen as a club where service members could find dancing, drinks and entertainment. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Manteno American Legion Post 755, 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno. 18+ show starts at 8 p.m. Veterans are free. Tickets available at the door.

bit.ly/Pin-UpsTour

July 11

Kids’ Canvas Painting

For kids 7-12, 3:30-5 p.m., Kankakee Valley Park District at the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. $20 per child.

kvpd.com | 815-939-1311

July 12

Cute Food Arts and Crafts Camp

Registration deadline for the July 24 Cute Food Theme Arts and Crafts Camp. For ages 5-10, through Kankakee Valley Park District; 1:30-3:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. $40 per child.

kvpd.com | 815-939-1311

July 12

Adult Sand Spikeball League

At Splash Valley Aquatic Park, Kankakee, 6 p.m., four weeks of regular season followed by a single-elimination tournament. Teams will play two games a night. Team composition can be any gender. Games are self-officiated.

kvpd.com | 815-939-1311

Your Voice Matters

The Partnership for Healthy Communities’ Access to Health action team and the Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership are hosting a focus group about health care and insurance access for Hispanic/Latinx residents of Kankakee County ages 18+ at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and a $20 gift card will be provided for participation. Registration required. 367 South Schuyler Ave.

More info: bit.ly/july12focusgroup

July 13-18

Iroquois County Fair

Returning this year from July 13 to 18 at 1390 E. 2000North Road, Watseka. Special and daily events planned.

iroquoiscofair.com

July 13

Tuesday’s Prayer and Meditation

All members of the community are invited to First Presbyterian Church of Kankakee between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Tuesday for a weekly respite from phones and distractions. The church is located at 371 E. Court St., Kankakee.

firstpreskankakee.org | 815-939-3546

July 13

Crafting Connections

Registration deadline for the tote bag painting class happening from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 16 at the Bradley Public Library. This class is for ages 60 and over. Call Kelli at 815-933-7791 ext. 9910 to register.

Wits Workout

Each Tuesday morning between 11 a.m. and noon, join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games.

More info: catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919.