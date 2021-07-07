Create your own art

Kankakee Valley Park District will host painting classes led to Little Me Studio's artist in residence, Trenna VanVleck — with classes available for both children and adults. Participants will go home with a unique piece of art they created.

The class, which is for adults only, will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. July 11 at a cost of $28 per person. The class will also meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Attendees will paint with acrylics on an 11"X14" stretched canvas.

Classes will be at Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. The cost includes all materials.

kvpd.com | 815-939-1311