Editor's Pick - Peotone Car Show

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 31

Peotone Car Club's 34th Annual Show

Organizers say this is the original and official, longest-running car show in downtown Peotone. The 34th annual show continues to include a class for every car and gives out homemade trophies.

A $20 registration fee includes a T-shirt, a goody bag and door prize ticket. DJ Joe will provide music for the event described as an "all-day car party that fills the entire downtown." The pinup contest returns for vintage enthusiasts and requires a $10 entry fee to participate. The winner is crowned Ms. Peotone Peach 2021. There will be local food and Pinstriping by Allen Yuhasz will be on site.

Profits benefit local nonprofit organizations.

>> Facebook: @peotonecars, peotonecarclub@yahoo.com