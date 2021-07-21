July 21
Vaccine clinic
The church is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health to host a free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic available for those 12 and older from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kankakee Trinity United Methodist Church, 936 S. Third Ave., Kankakee. The second dose is scheduled for Aug. 11.
» bit.ly/KTUMCClinic, 815-932-8151
July 21
A Matter of Balance
Catholic Charities is hosting a class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 1. The classes are online and help seniors with balance in order to reduce risk of falling.
» catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919
July 22
Iroquois Memorial Hospital vaccine clinic
The Iroquois County Public Health Department will be hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Illinois residents age 12 and older at Iroquois Memorial Hospital from 4 to 6 p.m. Appointments at ICPHD are available on weekdays.
» bit.ly/ICPHDJuly22, 815-432-2483
July 23
Nature Scavenger Hunt
Join naturalists Crystal Sauder for a special scavenger hunt around the Perry Farm trails. Learn about plants and flowers found in one of the area’s premier parks full of prairie and woodland habitats. Parents are welcome to stay at no charge and are required to accompany children under 10. Tickets are $4 per person.
» btpd.org, 815-933-9905
July 23
Movie in the Park
Starting at dusk at Goselin Park, located behind the Bourbonnais Police Department, is a free outdoor screening of “Trolls World Tour.” Sweet Street will be on site selling sweet treats.
» villageofbourbonnais.com, 815-937-3570
July 23
Real estate auction
July 23 is the deadline for submitting sealed bids for delinquent 2017 and prior properties in Iroquois County. The minimum bid is $807 and there are 46 items on the list. The bidder packets may be picked up in the Iroquois County Treasurer’s Office 8-5 Monday to Friday, or online at iltaxsale.com.
» ltaxsale.com, 800-248-2850
July 23-25
Jimmy Buffett Fest
Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, the event features live entertainment, games, food and Buffett-style drinks. This runs through noon Sunday and is hosted by Fritz’s Saloon, located at 225 S. State St., Manhattan.
» 815-478-3665
July 24
Beecher Market
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Beecher Village Hall, located at 625 Dixie Hwy. in Beecher, there will be a farmers’ market that is focusing on showing appreciation to police, firefighters and first responders. The village is encouraging attendees to have their kids make homemade cards for the responders.
July 26
Registration deadline for camp
For ages 5-12, Gamers Theme Arts and Crafts Camp meets from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Kankakee Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. Cost is $40.
» kvpd.com, 815-939-1311
July 27
Wits Workout
Each Tuesday morning between 11 a.m. and noon, join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games.
» catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919
July 27
Latin Dance classes begin
6-7 p.m. Learn various dances. No partner needed. Registration closes July 25. Second session Aug. 31 to Sept. 21. Cost is $35 per person per 4-week session or $60 for both sessions.
» kvpd.com, 815-939-1311
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.