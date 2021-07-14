July 14
Sandwiches with a Side of Jam
This downtown Kankakee lunchtime music program at the railroad depot will return from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a performance by Three’s A Crowd. Food is available for purchase or you can bring your own.
A Matter of Balance
Catholic Charities is hosting a class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 1. The classes are online and aim to help seniors with balance in order to reduce the risk of falling.
>> catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919
July 15
Braidwood Summerfest
From July 15 to 18, Braidwood Lions Club will be hosting “The Roaring ‘20s” Summerfest. Held in the Braidwood Park District’s Old Smokey City Park at 245 W. First St. Braidwood, there will be rides, games, food, nightly entertainment, bingo and more. The event is for all ages.
Kankakee Municipal Band
Sean Hoffman will perform with the Kankakee Municipal Band at 7 p.m. in the Palzer Band Shell in Bird Park, 893 W. Station St. in Kankakee.
July 16
Crosstown Exotics Reptile Show
Special reptile show at noon at Edward Chipman Public Library in Momence as part of the Summer Reading Program. Free.
>> 815-472-2581
Summer Concert Series
Paper Cranes will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harold and Jean Miner Park, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. The event is free and open to the public.
July 16
Rockin’ on the Square
From 7 to 9:30 p.m., the Village of Manteno’s monthly event features the rock band Anthem. The music is free and food is available for purchase. Located in downtown Manteno.
July 17
Taste of Our CommUNITY
The Village of Hopkins Park is hosting a community day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park, 13675 East Central, Pembroke Township. The event includes food, crafts, vendors, music, COVID vaccines from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and more. Admission is free.
>>815-944-8625
Bastille Day
Learn about the area’s French roots and celebrate with music, vendors, history and food from 1 to 4 p.m. at the French Heritage Museum, 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
>>kankakeecountymuseum@gmail.com
Teen Movie Night
Free movie for teens, and free snacks too, Edward Chipman Public Library in Momence third Saturday of each month.
>>815-472-2581
Touch a Truck event
10 a.m., Bird Park Pavilion 1, Kankakee. Families are welcome to explore all the vehicles that keep our community safe, clean and running smoothly. COVID-19 vaccinations and car seat safety checks offered by the health department. No registration required. Free.
July 17-18
Emoji Scavenger Hunt
9 a.m. start for this self-guided event at Bird Park in Kankakee. Free. Visit Kankakee Valley Park District’s Facebook page to get started.
July 18
East Kankakee Farmers’ Market
The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month. The markets at 657 E. Court St. are hosted by Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.
>>customerservice@kccsi-cap.org
Donut Making 101
Kankakee Valley Park District event at Donut Foundry, 150 E. Station St., Kankakee. Time is 2 to 4 p.m. for ages 5 to 17 and 3 to 5 p.m. for adults. $50 per person. Take home your goodies.
>> kvpd.com, 815-939-1311
Blessings in a Backpack Car Show
There will be a car show to benefit Blessings in a Backpack River Valley Communities from 1 to 4 p.m. at Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Registration is $10 and the event will include awards, a 50/50 drawing, concessions and entertainment.
>>bibrvc@gmail.com
July 19
Adult Sand Spikeball League
At Splash Valley Aquatic Park, Kankakee, 6 p.m. Teams play two games a night.
>> kvpd.com, 815-939-1311
July 20
Nature Quest
From 10 to 11 a.m. at Bird Park, Kankakee, students ages 6-10 learn about many aspects of the outdoors including the ecosystem, soil, plants, bugs and more. Event presented by the Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District and Kankakee Valley Park District.
Wits Workout
Each Tuesday morning between 11 a.m. and noon, join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games.
>> catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919.
Registration deadline for LEGO Camp Mining and Crafting
LEGO Camp for ages 6-12 takes place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27-29 at Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. $165 for all 3 days.
