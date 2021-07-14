July 14

Sandwiches with a Side of Jam

This downtown Kankakee lunchtime music program at the railroad depot will return from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a performance by Three’s A Crowd. Food is available for purchase or you can bring your own.

>> facebook.com/downtownkankakee

A Matter of Balance

Catholic Charities is hosting a class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 1. The classes are online and aim to help seniors with balance in order to reduce the risk of falling.

>> catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919

July 15

Braidwood Summerfest

From July 15 to 18, Braidwood Lions Club will be hosting “The Roaring ‘20s” Summerfest. Held in the Braidwood Park District’s Old Smokey City Park at 245 W. First St. Braidwood, there will be rides, games, food, nightly entertainment, bingo and more. The event is for all ages.

>>braidwoodlionsclub.org/summerfest.htm

Kankakee Municipal Band

Sean Hoffman will perform with the Kankakee Municipal Band at 7 p.m. in the Palzer Band Shell in Bird Park, 893 W. Station St. in Kankakee.

>> kankakeeband.org

July 16

Crosstown Exotics Reptile Show

Special reptile show at noon at Edward Chipman Public Library in Momence as part of the Summer Reading Program. Free.

>> 815-472-2581

Summer Concert Series

Paper Cranes will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harold and Jean Miner Park, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. The event is free and open to the public.

>> info@downtownkankakee.com

Rockin’ on the Square

From 7 to 9:30 p.m., the Village of Manteno’s monthly event features the rock band Anthem. The music is free and food is available for purchase. Located in downtown Manteno.

>> facebook.com/VillageofManteno

July 17

Taste of Our CommUNITY

The Village of Hopkins Park is hosting a community day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park, 13675 East Central, Pembroke Township. The event includes food, crafts, vendors, music, COVID vaccines from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and more. Admission is free.

>>815-944-8625

Bastille Day

Learn about the area’s French roots and celebrate with music, vendors, history and food from 1 to 4 p.m. at the French Heritage Museum, 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

>>kankakeecountymuseum@gmail.com

Teen Movie Night

Free movie for teens, and free snacks too, Edward Chipman Public Library in Momence third Saturday of each month.

>>815-472-2581

Touch a Truck event

10 a.m., Bird Park Pavilion 1, Kankakee. Families are welcome to explore all the vehicles that keep our community safe, clean and running smoothly. COVID-19 vaccinations and car seat safety checks offered by the health department. No registration required. Free.

>>kvpd.com, 815-939-1311

July 17-18

Emoji Scavenger Hunt

9 a.m. start for this self-guided event at Bird Park in Kankakee. Free. Visit Kankakee Valley Park District’s Facebook page to get started.

>> facebook.com/KankakeeValleyParkDistrict

July 18

East Kankakee Farmers’ Market

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month. The markets at 657 E. Court St. are hosted by Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.

>>customerservice@kccsi-cap.org

Donut Making 101

Kankakee Valley Park District event at Donut Foundry, 150 E. Station St., Kankakee. Time is 2 to 4 p.m. for ages 5 to 17 and 3 to 5 p.m. for adults. $50 per person. Take home your goodies.

>> kvpd.com, 815-939-1311

Blessings in a Backpack Car Show

There will be a car show to benefit Blessings in a Backpack River Valley Communities from 1 to 4 p.m. at Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Registration is $10 and the event will include awards, a 50/50 drawing, concessions and entertainment.

>>bibrvc@gmail.com

July 19

Adult Sand Spikeball League

At Splash Valley Aquatic Park, Kankakee, 6 p.m. Teams play two games a night.

>> kvpd.com, 815-939-1311

July 20

Nature Quest

From 10 to 11 a.m. at Bird Park, Kankakee, students ages 6-10 learn about many aspects of the outdoors including the ecosystem, soil, plants, bugs and more. Event presented by the Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District and Kankakee Valley Park District.

>>kvpd.com, 815-939-1311

Wits Workout

Each Tuesday morning between 11 a.m. and noon, join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games.

>> catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919.

Registration deadline for LEGO Camp Mining and Crafting

LEGO Camp for ages 6-12 takes place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27-29 at Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. $165 for all 3 days.

>>kvpd.com, 815-939-1311