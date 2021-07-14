Editor's pick: Iroquois County Fair

The 2021 Iroquois County Agricultural and Livestock Fair is happening through Sunday, July 18.

Today is a full day of 4-H livestock judging. Also happening are the junior and open project-showing of agricultural, products, culinary, fine arts, floriculture and children’s division, the 4-H cat show, Family Fun Night and a talent show.

Thursday includes the junior department livestock shows in the barns, general 4-H projects, the 4-H dog obedience and the annual Demo Derby by On the Gas Promotions.

Friday is the Draft Horse Show, general 4-H projects judging by clubs and the Master Showman Contest, the Draft Horse Hitches, livestock sale, the 4-H Style Show, the Open Style Show, the Latting Rodeo and a teen dance in the 4-H Center.

Saturday includes the Open Show Livestock contests in the barns, the Annual Tractor Drive, the Illiana Remote Control Truck and Tractor Pull, the Costume Goat Show and the 4-H Dog Agility. At 8 p.m., Jason Pritchett, a top 5 finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” takes the stage for the evening entertainment.

There will be free admission on Sunday, which includes the Open Horse Show, the All-Faith Church Service with a Natural High, the Grill Master Cook-Off Contest, the afternoon tractor pull, the Costume Sheep Lead class and the ITPA Tractor Pull.