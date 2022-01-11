Jan. 13
Evening Yoga at Bourbonnais Public Library
At 6 p.m., the library will host an evening yoga course that is an all-level practice, providing opportunities to build strength and flexibility in mind, body and spirit. The event is free, and participants are encouraged to bring their own mats.
» Register: bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org
Jan. 14
BEST BET
Mental Health Network Roundtable
At 8 a.m. at 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee, there will be a free networking event for all sectors of the community to learn about mental health. RSVP is required as capacity is limited to 80 people. Masks are required. This roundtable’s topic is “Know Your Position Before Strategic Planning.”
Matter of Balance
From 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays through March 4 at Bourbonnais Park District Recreation Station — 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley — the class is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.
» Register: 815-933-9905
BEST BET
New Year, New Vision
At 1:15 p.m. in the White Oak Room, students in seventh and eighth grades are invited to come to this early dismissal program to gather with friends for snacks and vision casting. The library will supply materials to create vision boards.
» Register: svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org
BEST BET
Puzzle Mania
From 6 to 9 p.m. at the KVPD Rec Center, teams of up to four can take on the jigsaw puzzle tournament. This is for all ages where teams will race to finish the puzzle. Snacks are allowed. Prizes given to the winning team.
» Register: kvpd.com
Winter Wreaths Canvas
At 6 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, learn to paint a canvas of winter wreaths. Cost is $20 and all supplies are included. No experience is necessary. Participants are permitted to bring beverages and snacks to enjoy while painting.
» RSVP: 815-735-1335; kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com
Jan. 15
BEST BET
Benefit for Sgt. Rittmanic & Officer Bailey
From 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway, Bradley — the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast to benefit the families of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey. There will be pancakes, sausage, and biscuits and gravy. The cost is $7 per person and children 5 and under eat free. For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180.
Krafty Kids with Camille
At 1 p.m. at Kankakee County Museum — 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee — enjoy a free craft day and create beaded snowflakes. For ages 5 to 10, and the class is limited to 10 kids.
» Register: kankakeecountymuseum.com
Jan. 16
Wolf Moon Ceremony & Sound Healing
From 5 to 6 p.m. at Align Light Yoga and Healing Community, 185 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, there will be yoga and meditation designed to align with the full moon. The cost for members is $20 and non-members is $25.
» Register: alignlightyoga.com
Jan. 17
BEST BET
MLK Foundation Breakfast & Service
At 7 a.m., the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation will host the Interfaith Prayer Breakfast in Chalfant Hall on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University. At 10 a.m., there will be an ecumenical service at the College Church, and a Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to James "Jimmy" Holmes, Jr. Tickets are $30 per person
» Tickets: Pat Polk 815-685-9220
DIY Paint Class
From 5 to 8 p.m. at the Herscher Legion Community Center — 102 S. Oak St., Herscher — there will be a DIY paint class where participants select the ceramic of their choice to paint. Options are a light-up snowman or a hugging snowman and gnome. Cost is $60 or $50, respectively, and includes supplies, pizza and a soft drink.
» Tickets: bit.ly/herscherpaint117
Jan. 18
Casein Kids Art Workshop
At 4:30 p.m. at the Kankakee County Museum — 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee — learn how to make milk paint and paint the everyday scenes of your life. Based on the Growing Seasons Exhibit and the casein paintings of artist Ken Stark.
» Register: kankakeecountymuseum.com, 815-932-5279
Jan. 19
Job Hunting in a Digital World
From 1:30 to 3 p.m. at KCC North Extension Center, 450 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, this career workshop will be held in room N101.
» Register: kcc.edu/comejoinus, 815-802-8206
Jan. 23
#BlueForBailey Fundraiser
From 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, a fundraising event for Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey and his family will be held at Northfield Square Mall in the former Carson's department store. Raffle baskets, auctions and more will be available. All proceeds will be donated. The event is sponsored by The Hoppy Pig.
» Tickets: fb.me/e/16nFhH0pr
Jan. 22 & 23
Kankakee Gun & Sportsman’s Show
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 213 S. 4000West Road, Kankakee, this event is hosted by Total Defense Systems. There will be 200-plus tables and $6 admission per person; 12 and under are admitted free.
» 815-278-4998
Jan. 25
Bingocize
From 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 31, a 10-week health program that combines bingo with exercise. This will be held at the KVPD Rec Center at 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, and also will be available online.
» Register 815-933-7791, ext. 9910
Jan. 28
Crafting Connections
From 2 to 4 p.m. at Riverwoods Apartments, 300 E. River St., Kankakee, seniors are invited for a snowman painting tutorial. This event is hosted by Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet. Registration required by Jan. 21.
» Register: Kelli, 815-933-7791 ext. 9910
