MLK Foundation Gospel Concert

Martin Luther King Jr. 

Jan. 13

Evening Yoga at Bourbonnais Public Library

At 6 p.m., the library will host an evening yoga course that is an all-level practice, providing opportunities to build strength and flexibility in mind, body and spirit. The event is free, and participants are encouraged to bring their own mats.

» Register: bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org

Jan. 14

BEST BET

Mental Health Network Roundtable

At 8 a.m. at 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee, there will be a free networking event for all sectors of the community to learn about mental health. RSVP is required as capacity is limited to 80 people. Masks are required. This roundtable’s topic is “Know Your Position Before Strategic Planning.”

» fb.me/e/1qG8i1BMl

Matter of Balance

From 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays through March 4 at Bourbonnais Park District Recreation Station — 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley — the class is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

» Register: 815-933-9905

BEST BET

New Year, New Vision

At 1:15 p.m. in the White Oak Room, students in seventh and eighth grades are invited to come to this early dismissal program to gather with friends for snacks and vision casting. The library will supply materials to create vision boards.

» Register: svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org

BEST BET

Puzzle Mania

From 6 to 9 p.m. at the KVPD Rec Center, teams of up to four can take on the jigsaw puzzle tournament. This is for all ages where teams will race to finish the puzzle. Snacks are allowed. Prizes given to the winning team.

» Register: kvpd.com

Winter Wreaths Canvas

At 6 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, learn to paint a canvas of winter wreaths. Cost is $20 and all supplies are included. No experience is necessary. Participants are permitted to bring beverages and snacks to enjoy while painting.

» RSVP: 815-735-1335; kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com

Jan. 15

BEST BET

Benefit for Sgt. Rittmanic & Officer Bailey

From 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway, Bradley — the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast to benefit the families of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey. There will be pancakes, sausage, and biscuits and gravy. The cost is $7 per person and children 5 and under eat free. For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180.

» bradleylionsclub@gmail.com

Krafty Kids with Camille

At 1 p.m. at Kankakee County Museum — 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee — enjoy a free craft day and create beaded snowflakes. For ages 5 to 10, and the class is limited to 10 kids.

» Register: kankakeecountymuseum.com

Jan. 16

Wolf Moon Ceremony & Sound Healing

From 5 to 6 p.m. at Align Light Yoga and Healing Community, 185 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, there will be yoga and meditation designed to align with the full moon. The cost for members is $20 and non-members is $25.

» Register: alignlightyoga.com

Jan. 17

BEST BET

MLK Foundation Breakfast & Service

At 7 a.m., the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation will host the Interfaith Prayer Breakfast in Chalfant Hall on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University. At 10 a.m., there will be an ecumenical service at the College Church, and a Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to James "Jimmy" Holmes, Jr. Tickets are $30 per person

» Tickets: Pat Polk 815-685-9220

DIY Paint Class

From 5 to 8 p.m. at the Herscher Legion Community Center — 102 S. Oak St., Herscher — there will be a DIY paint class where participants select the ceramic of their choice to paint. Options are a light-up snowman or a hugging snowman and gnome. Cost is $60 or $50, respectively, and includes supplies, pizza and a soft drink.

» Tickets: bit.ly/herscherpaint117

Jan. 18

Casein Kids Art Workshop

At 4:30 p.m. at the Kankakee County Museum — 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee — learn how to make milk paint and paint the everyday scenes of your life. Based on the Growing Seasons Exhibit and the casein paintings of artist Ken Stark.

» Register: kankakeecountymuseum.com, 815-932-5279

Jan. 19

Job Hunting in a Digital World

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. at KCC North Extension Center, 450 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, this career workshop will be held in room N101.

» Register: kcc.edu/comejoinus, 815-802-8206

Jan. 23

#BlueForBailey Fundraiser

From 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, a fundraising event for Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey and his family will be held at Northfield Square Mall in the former Carson's department store. Raffle baskets, auctions and more will be available. All proceeds will be donated. The event is sponsored by The Hoppy Pig.

» Tickets: fb.me/e/16nFhH0pr

Jan. 22 & 23

Kankakee Gun & Sportsman’s Show

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 213 S. 4000West Road, Kankakee, this event is hosted by Total Defense Systems. There will be 200-plus tables and $6 admission per person; 12 and under are admitted free.

» 815-278-4998

Jan. 25

Bingocize

From 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 31, a 10-week health program that combines bingo with exercise. This will be held at the KVPD Rec Center at 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, and also will be available online.

» Register 815-933-7791, ext. 9910

Jan. 28

Crafting Connections

From 2 to 4 p.m. at Riverwoods Apartments, 300 E. River St., Kankakee, seniors are invited for a snowman painting tutorial. This event is hosted by Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet. Registration required by Jan. 21.

» Register: Kelli, 815-933-7791 ext. 9910