Feb. 3
Business Before Hours
From 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Uplifted Bistro, 270 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley, join the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Manteno Chamber of Commerce for a Business Before Hours event. The event is free and attendees will receive a free drip coffee and 20 percent off additional purchases.
» 815-351-9068
GNO Pop-up Party
From 6 to 8 p.m. at The Swanky Home (150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee), there will be a Girl’s Night Out pop-up event featuring local small businesses including The Swanky Home, Sprinkled with Glitter, E.volve Clothing, Dress Well, Simply Skincare, Plan It with Rebecca, Dollhead Blow Dry Bar, Clothing Bar, Heavenly Sweet Treats and Natural Formations.
Feb. 5
Steam Hollow Anniversary Celebration
Starting at noon, a 3-year anniversary celebration will be held at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno. There will be bands throughout the day, a special-release anniversary beer, raffles and more. Food will be available from The Neighborhood Kitchen.
Feb. 5 & 6
KVTA’s ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’
At 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, KVTA will be presenting a performance of “Peter and the Starcatcher” in KVTA’S Own Black Box Theatre located in the KVTA Studios at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. Tickets are available at the door, as well as online.
» Tickets: KVTA.org; 815-935-8510
Feb. 6
Chili Cook-Off and Bake Sale
From 4 to 7 p.m., Wilmington Masonic Lodge #208 will be having a chili cook-off and bake sale at 311 Main St., Wilmington. Proceeds will fund the Stevens Middle School “Pedals For Progress.” Tasting and a bowl of house chili are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 11 and over. Kids under 11 eat free. There will also be $1 hotdogs.
» 708-772-7312 (Tony Collachia); 815-509-7001 (George Roesel)
Feb. 7
DIY Paint Class
From 6 to 9 p.m. at the Herscher Legion Community Center (102 S. Oak St., Herscher), there will be a paint night where participants will learn to paint a winter-covered bridge. There will be snacks and beverage specials available at the bar. The class is open to all experience levels. Cost is $30 and tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/HerscherPaint.
» 815-426-9867
Feb. 10
Women in Networking Luncheon
Starting at 11:30 a.m. at Adventure Commons Auditorium (70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais), the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will host a Women in Networking Luncheon featuring a presentation from Dr. Jeff Williamson and “The Power of 168: Shaping Moments.” The cost for members is $20 and for prospective members is $25. Lunch is provided and registration is required by Feb. 3.
» Register: kankakeecountychamber.com
Feb. 10
Galentine’s Day Grazing Class
At 6 p.m. at Steam Hollow Brewing Co. (450 S. Spruce St., Manteno), join Peggy Heck of Wild Irish Rose Grazing and learn how to make charcuterie grazing boards. Participants are asked to bring their own small cutting board and knife to learn to make fruit stars. Tickets are $40 and include all food.
» Tickets: square.link/u/m3kT5Iyo.
Galentines & Wine
At 6 p.m., the Manteno Chamber of Commerce’s Women Supporting Women division is hosting a ladies night out at The Pub @ Midtown, at 71 W. 1st St., Manteno. Enjoy a wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres and receive a wine tasting glass to take home. Must be 21 or over to attend.
» More info: mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events, 815-468-6226
Feb. 10 & 11
Valentine’s Day Jr. High Bash
From 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Bourbonnais Public Library and from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at Iroquois County Youth Center, Clove Alliance will be hosting Valentine’s Day events for junior high students. Space is limited, registration required.
» Register: prevention@clovealliance.org
Feb. 11
My Valentine & Me Tea Time
At 10 a.m. at Willowhaven Park Nature Center, 1451 N. 4000East Road, Kankakee, kids are invited to spend the morning with a family member and make nature-themed Valentine projects while enjoying tea. A parent or guardian is required to stay for the program at no charge. Walk-ins are accepted as supplies last or pre-register to save a spot.
» Register: bit.ly/willowhaventea22
A Very MARVELous Galentine’s
From 1 to 8 p.m., a Marvel-themed Galentine’s event will be held at Northfield Square mall at 1600 N. State Route 50 in Bourbonnais. There will be a Marvel cosplay party, professional photos, love readings, karaoke, selfie stations, a dance party, tacos and other food options, sweets and more.
» 281-254-5974; medusa@medusasmadhouse.com
Feb. 12
Kankakee Animal & Reptile Extravaganza
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds (213 W. 4000South Road., Kankakee), check out chameleons, crickets, hamsters, guinea pigs, arachnids-spiders, snakes, pythons, sugar gliders, ferrets, macaws, cockatoos, parrots, cockatiels and more. Tickets are $5 per person; kids 10 and younger are free.
» More info: midwestexpos.com
Lovely Bubbly Breakfast Tour
At 10 a.m., join a live webinar from Milwaukee Food Tours as Milwaukee’s greatest love stories are told. Go behind the city’s history and culture. The cost is $89 and includes a breakfast care package to enjoy while watching.
» Register: kcc.edu/comejoinus
Create Your Own Bath Salts
From 10 a.m. to noon at Kankakee Community College, room D151, join instructor Dawn Wrobel to learn how to make your own bath salts. This is a one-time class and the program fee is $19, plus a $20 supply fee due to the instructor on the date of the class.
» Register: kcc.edu/comejoinus
Free Screening of “King Richard”
Starting at noon at Paramount Theater, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, River Valley Arbor will present a free screening of the Will Smith film “King Richard.” Seating is limited to 300, and is first come, first serve. There will be raffle prizes. The film is rated PG-13.
» 815-932-1885
Sweetheart Dance
At 7 p.m. at 206 N. 6th Ave., St. Anne, the St. Anne Pumpkin Festival is hosting a Sweetheart Dance for ages 21 and up. Cover charge is $25 per person. There will be a photo booth, a silent auction and reservations from DrawDown tickets. Adult beverages are available for purchase while light snacks are provided. John David Daily and James Travis (44 Magnum Band) will perform.
» 815-427-8177
Feb. 12 & 13
Valentine’s Day Vendor Event
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, there will be a Valentine’s Day craft show throughout the mall.
» 815-386-0278
KVTA’s ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’
At 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, KVTA will be presenting a performance of “Peter and the Starcatcher” in KVTA’S Own Black Box Theatre located in the KVTA Studios at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. Tickets are available at the door, as well as online.
» Tickets: KVTA.org; 815-935-8510
Feb. 14
Bloodmobile
Sheldon-Concord Township Bloodmobile, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Sheldon Community Center, 140 S. Fourth St., Sheldon. There is a critical need for blood. Appointment necessary.
» More info: redcrossblood.org, 1-800-Red-Cross
Feb. 15
Art League Meeting
The Kankakee Art League will be hosting a business meeting and watercolor demonstration on warm and cool colors. This meeting will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee. This is open to the public. For more information, search Kankakee Art League on Facebook.
