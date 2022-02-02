Editor's pick: Pack the Bar/Back the Blue

Feb. 5

From 11 a.m. to close, Good Vibrations (1680 W. Station St., Kankakee) will host a fundraising event for the family of wounded Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey.

Donations will be taken at the door and there will also be a split-the-pot drawing and lottery boards, with proceeds benefiting the Bailey family. There will also be live music by the John David Daily Band, a county music artist from Nashville.

The event is for those 21 and older.

The schedule of events is as follows:

• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Split the pot and lottery boards

• Noon to 5 p.m.: Raffle

• 2 p.m.: Food will be served while it lasts

• 8 p.m.: Live music begins

» 815-933-4335