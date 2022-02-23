Feb. 23
Virtual Black History Month Celebration
From 6 to 8 p.m., the Kankakee County NAACP will present a virtual event that will examine “Is the dream still alive and relevant in 2022?” and will present a video of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 speech. To join, the Zoom meeting ID is 84008076-2355 and the passcode is 912678. Attendees also can call 312-262-6799 and use the ID and passcode to enter.
» kankakeecountybranchnaacp.org; 815-932-0858
Shenanigans at the Wine Cafe
At 6 p.m. at 130 Bridge St., Wilmington, join Kimcoctions Makery to make a St. Patrick’s Day door hanger. Tickets are $45.
Feb. 24
Business After Hours
From 4:30 to 6 p.m. at BrickStone Brewery (572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais) the Village of Bourbonnais and Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours event to unveil the final Community Campus design and future for Bourbonnais.
Euchre Party
From 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, there will be a euchre party. The cost is $5 to play, win prizes, partake in raffles and enjoy refreshments.
Reiki Sound Bath
From 7 to 8 p.m. at Olive Branch Yoga, 433 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, Amy and Amanda will host Sound Healing, Reiki and Affirmations of Love & Self Worth by Micki Abels.
» Tickets: olivebranch.yoga
Feb. 25
Soap Felting Class
At 6 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, a soap felting class where participants will learn to wet felt soap to create a loofah. The cost is $20 and participants must bring their own bar of soap.
» Sign up: 815-573-5564
Feb. 26
CPR/AED Class
At 8 a.m., the Braidwood Fire Department is hosting a Heartsaver CPR/AED Class. The course is open to the general public ages 10 and up. No healthcare experience is required. The cost is $40 per person and the class will be held in Braidwood Fire Department’s training room, 275 W. Main St., Braidwood.
» 815-458-2000, dwilliams@braidwoodfire.org
Bake & Garage Sale
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the River Valley Special Recreation Association will host an indoor bake and garage sale. The event will be held at the organization’s office at 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley.
» 815-933-7336
Caffeine and Chrome
From 9 a.m. to noon at Gateway Classic Cars of Chicago (1329 Commerce Drive, Crete) there will be a classic car show. Pastries and coffee will be available while supplies last. All makes and models are welcome. The family- and pet-friendly event is free and open to the public.
» 708-505-7661
February Pillow of the Month
At 11 a.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, a new monthly series called “Pillow of the Month” will kick off and will teach participants how to correctly sew a pillow.
The cost is $20 plus materials.
» Sign up: 815-573-5564
Left-Handed Crochet 101
At 3 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, left-handed folks are invited to a crochet class designed for them. The cost is $40 per person with all materials provided.
» Sign up: 815-573-5564
Black Expo
From 3 to 6 p.m., C. A. R. E.S. Organization will host the inaugural Black Expo at the Ralph Bailey Community Center, 7219 E. Chicago St., St. Anne. The cost for vendors is $20 and Black History Exhibit spaces are free. There will be an open mic for poetry and singing (must be family-friendly). Event open to the public.
» 815-450-1392 or 815-401-2474
Chicken Nite
From 4:30 to 6:45 p.m., the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais, will have Chicken Nite dine-in and carry-out options available. Dinners must be reserved in advance, are $12 and come with a breast, thigh, leg, wing, crinkle fries, made-from-scratch dressing, coleslaw and French bread. Orders may be called in after 2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and after 11 a.m. Saturday.
» Orders: 815-937-0870
Night of the Zombies
From 5 to 8:15 p.m., seventh-graders to seniors are invited to Edward Chipman Public Library (126 N. Locust St., Momence) to play a horror survival game in the darkened library. Pizza will be provided after the game. Sign-up is required.
» Sign up: 815-472-2581
KVSO concert
Concert time is 6 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church (570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee). This is the fourth show of the season and celebrates the music of Florence B. Price, the first African-American woman to be recognized for her wonderful music as performed by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
» More info: 815-214-9555 or office@kvso.org
SCW Polar Plunge
At 7 p.m. at 180 W. 1st South St., Chebanse, Southland Championship Wrestling will be partaking in the Polar Plunge and will be collecting donations for the Special Olympics.
Feb. 27
Pasta for Pitties Fundraiser
From 4 to 6 p.m. at LABAS Latte & Vino (25646 S. Governors Hwy., Monee), It’s A Pittie Rescue will host a pasta dinner event to raise funds for the rescue. The cost is $35 per person and the night features food, drinks, raffles, tarot readings and more.
» Tickets: bit.ly/PastaForPitties
March 1
AMITA Rx Mobile Food Pantry
From 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot, at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital will be hosting a free Rx Mobile Pantry with produce, milk, eggs and meat. Open to all community members.
» More info: 815-937-2100
