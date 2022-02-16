Feb. 17
Divine 9 Greek Showcase
From 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, learn more about Greek life membership in the undergraduate and graduate chapters of historically African-American fraternities and sororities at this showcase.
Feb. 19
Bradley Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
From 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bradley American Legion Post 766, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, there will be a pancake, sausage and biscuits and gravy breakfast. The cost is $7 per person and children 5 and younger eat free. For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180.
Familias Unidas de Kankakee
From 9 a.m. to noon at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Familias Unidas de Kankakee will host a free workshop in Spanish to empower healthy values to strengthen our community and create an environment of trust.
» Register: 815-549-7084
United Way’s Coat/Glove Giveaway
From 10 a.m. to noon, adults and children in need are encouraged to attend United Way’s drive-thru coat and glove giveaway. More than 100 coats of all sizes were donated by local organizations and individuals and will be distributed at the Strong Neighborhoods’ Elm House, 591 S. Elm Ave., Kankakee.
Breakfast with the Curator
At 10 a.m., the Kankakee County Museum is hosting Breakfast with the Curator. Community members are invited to enjoy juice and doughnuts, meet the museum curator to learn about her duties and to see the items found in the museum’s collections. The museum is located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.
» Sign up: kankakeecountymuseum.com; 815-932-5279
Pierce Racing Benefit
From 4 to 8 p.m. at Hoppy Pig, 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, Cameron Pierce will kick off his first year of racing. The cost is $10 per person, and there will be auction items, raffles and food.
Grand Opening of Jimbo’s
Starting at 4 p.m., the new Jimbo’s bar will be hosting its grand opening. They will have food, drink and games of pool available. The bar is located at 4316 IL-102 in Bourbonnais.
Sweetheart Dance
From 6 to 11 p.m., the Bourbonnais Firefighter’s Association will be hosting a fundraising dance featuring a silent auction, raffles, door prizes, split the pot and The Endless Summer Band. Tickets can be purchased at the fire station, the door or from a local firefighter. Event held at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
» 815-935-9670
Feb. 20
Kids’ Charcuterie Class
From 2 to 4 p.m. at Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, kids ages 4 to 8 can partake in a “charcuterie” class. The cost is $25 per child, and they must be accompanied by an adult. Snacks and lemonade will be provided.
» Tickets: bit.ly/HerscherClass
Feb. 21
Riverside Rx Mobile Food Pantry
From 3 to 5 p.m. at Kankakee Youth for Christ City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee, Riverside Healthcare will partner with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide healthy food options for families in need and those with chronic medical conditions.
Feb. 22
Teen Dating Violence 101
From 4 to 5:30 p.m., Clove Alliance and Harbor House will host a virtual workshop to learn how to support teens and decrease violence within the community. This workshop will be offered live via Zoom, and CPDUs/CEUs will be provided.
» Register: bit.ly/3G33mu9
Feb. 23
‘Get to Know the Chamber’ Breakfast
From 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will host a “Get to Know the Chamber” breakfast. All members are invited whether new to the Chamber, new to an organization or just want to learn more about the Chamber. A light lunch will be provided.
» 815-351-9068
Vaccine Clinic
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kennedy Middle School, 1550 W. Calista St., Kankakee, the State of Illinois and Kankakee School District 111 are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
» Register: tinyurl.com/2p8wh3ks
