Feb. 9
Iroquois County After Hours Vaccine Clinics
The clinic will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The second option will be Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. All three vaccine brands will be available. Individuals ages 5 and up are eligible for a primary series and individuals 12 and up are eligible for a booster dose.
» 815-432-2483
Feb. 10
Women in Networking Luncheon
Starting at 11:30 a.m. at Adventure Commons Auditorium (70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais), the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will host a Women in Networking Luncheon featuring a presentation from Dr. Jeff Williamson and “The Power of 168: Shaping Moments.” The cost for members is $20 and for prospective members is $25. Lunch is provided and registration is required by Feb. 3.
» Register: kankakeecountychamber.com
Feb. 10
Galentine’s Day Grazing Class
At 6 p.m. at Steam Hollow Brewing Co. (450 S. Spruce St., Manteno), join Peggy Heck of Wild Irish Rose Grazing and learn how to make charcuterie grazing boards. Participants are asked to bring their own small cutting board and knife to learn to make fruit stars. Tickets are $40 and include all food.
» Tickets: square.link/u/m3kT5Iyo.
Galentine’s & Wine
At 6 p.m., the Manteno Chamber of Commerce’s Women Supporting Women division is hosting a ladies’ night out at The Pub @ Midtown, at 71 W. 1st St., Manteno. Enjoy a wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres and receive a wine tasting glass to take home. Must be 21 or over to attend.
» More info: mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events, 815-468-6226
Feb. 10 & 11
Valentine’s Day Jr. High Bash
From 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Bourbonnais Public Library and from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at Iroquois County Youth Center, Clove Alliance will be hosting Valentine’s Day events for junior high students. Space is limited, registration required.
» Register: prevention@clovealliance.org
Feb. 11
Mental Health Network roundtable
From 8 to 9 a.m. in Riverside Healthcare’s dining room, Mental Health Network Kankakee County will host the monthly Mental Health Roundtable discussion. This month’s topic is “Opioid Overdose Prevention & Narcan Training.” Participants will receive a free Narcan kit. The event’s presenter is Julie Larsen, M.S., of the Kankakee County Health Department.
» Register: bit.ly/02-2022Roundtable
My Valentine & Me Tea Time
At 10 a.m. at Willowhaven Park Nature Center, 1451 N. 4000East Road, Kankakee, kids are invited to spend the morning with a family member and make nature-themed Valentine projects while enjoying tea. A parent or guardian is required to stay for the program at no charge. Walk-ins are accepted as supplies last or pre-register to save a spot.
» Register: bit.ly/WHValentineTea
A Very MARVELous Galentine’s
From 1 to 8 p.m., a Marvel-themed Galentine’s event will be held at Northfield Square mall at 1600 N. State Route 50 in Bourbonnais. There will be a Marvel cosplay party, professional photos, love readings, karaoke, selfie stations, a dance party, tacos and other food options, sweets and more.
» 281-254-5974; medusa@medusasmadhouse.com
Relaxing Rhythms Drum Circle
From 3 to 4 p.m. or 7 to 8 p.m. at Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, inside Northfield Square (1600 N. Route 50, Bourbonnais), learn relaxing rhythms on a hand drum. This is designed for anyone, not just drummers. The course will be led by Dawn Wrobel and tickets are $15 per person.
» Tickets: bit.ly/3spbb8M
Feb. 12
DAR Lineage Workshop
From 9 a.m. to noon, the Daughters of the American Revolution will be helping participants find their American Patriot in a free event at the Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley.
» Call Holly at 815-953-4707
Kankakee Animal & Reptile Extravaganza
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds (213 W. 4000South Road., Kankakee), check out chameleons, crickets, hamsters, guinea pigs, arachnids-spiders, snakes, pythons, sugar gliders, ferrets, macaws, cockatoos, parrots, cockatiels and more. Tickets are $5 per person; kids 10 and younger are free.
Lovely Breakfast Tour
At 10 a.m., join a live webinar from Milwaukee Food Tours as Milwaukee’s greatest love stories are told. Go behind the city’s history and culture. The cost is $89 and includes a breakfast care package to enjoy while watching.
» Register: kcc.edu/comejoinus
Create Your Own Bath Salts
From 10 a.m. to noon at Kankakee Community College, room D151, join instructor Dawn Wrobel to learn how to make your own bath salts. This is a one-time class and the program fee is $19, plus a $20 supply fee due to the instructor on the date of the class.
» Register: kcc.edu/comejoinus
Free Screening of ‘King Richard’
Starting at noon at Paramount Theater, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, River Valley Arbor will present a free screening of the Will Smith film “King Richard.” Seating is limited to 300, and is first come, first serve. There will be raffle prizes. The film is rated PG-13.
» 815-932-1885
Sweetheart Dance
At 7 p.m. at 206 N. 6th Ave., St. Anne, the St. Anne Pumpkin Festival is hosting a Sweetheart Dance for ages 21 and up. Cover charge is $25 per person. There will be a photo booth, a silent auction and reservations from DrawDown tickets. Adult beverages are available for purchase while light snacks are provided. John David Daily and James Travis (44 Magnum Band) will perform.
» 815-427-8177
Krafty Kids with Camille
At 1 p.m., kids ages 5-12 are invited to the Kankakee County Museum (801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee), for a free Valentine’s Day craft.
» 815-932-5279
We Love 9-1-1
From 1 to 5 p.m. at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Route 50, Bourbonnais, Medusa’s Madhouse will host an event in the center court to thank first responders. The event will give the community an opportunity to say thank you. Any donations will be given to the Bradley Police Department.
» medusa@medusasmadhouse.com; 281-254-5974
Feb. 12 & 13
Valentine’s Day Vendor Event
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, there will be a Valentine’s Day craft show throughout the mall.
» 815-386-0278
KVTA’s ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’
At 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, KVTA will be presenting a performance of “Peter and the Starcatcher” in KVTA’S Own Black Box Theatre located in the KVTA Studios at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. Tickets are available at the door, as well as online.
» Tickets: KVTA.org; 815-935-8510
Feb. 14
Bloodmobile
Sheldon-Concord Township Bloodmobile, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Sheldon Community Center, 140 S. Fourth St., Sheldon. There is a critical need for blood. Appointment necessary.
» More info: redcrossblood.org, 1-800-Red-Cross
Feb. 15
Art League Meeting
The Kankakee Art League will be hosting a business meeting and watercolor demonstration on warm and cool colors. This meeting will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee. This is open to the public. For more information, search Kankakee Art League on Facebook.
Feb. 16
Heartsaver CPR/AED classes
Iroquois County Public Health Department is offering Heartsaver CPR/AED classes at the Iroquois County Administrative building at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka. Class times are scheduled for 1 to 3:30 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. The cost of the course is $35 and includes certification upon completion.
» Register: 815-432-2483 (Gina Greene); ggreene@co.iroquois.il.us
