Aug. 25
A Matter of Balance
Catholic Charities is hosting an online class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 1. The classes aim to help seniors with balance in order to reduce the risk of falling.
» catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919
Therapeutic Tai Chi in a Chair
Free online class for those age 60 or older to learn gentle exercises. Starts at 11 a.m.
» go.evvnt.com/805231-0, 815-523-9919
Aug. 27
Fall Soccer Camp
Learn the basics of soccer and build on skills with new techniques during the classes starting Aug. 27 and running through Sept. 17 at the Kankakee Valley Soccer Fields, 1850 River Road, Kankakee. Times will be 5 to 5:45 p.m. for grades 1 to 4, and 6 to 6:45 p.m. for grades 5 to 8. Cost is $35 per child.
NOTE: Registration deadline is Aug. 25.
Aug. 25 to 29
Will County Fair
Held at 710 S. West St., in Peotone, the Will County Fair is one of the area’s largest summer events. This year marks 60 years of Luehrs presenting the fair’s carnival and midway. In celebration of that anniversary, Wednesday will be $1 admission, $1 rides and $1 food.
Aug. 26
Bingocize
This is a combination of Bingo and fall prevention exercises presented by Bourbonnais Township Park District and Catholic Charities. It’s an online event that starts at 12:30 p.m.
» 815-523-9919, btpd.org
Lifelong Learning Institute kickoff
KCC’s continuing education program for local seniors will be hosting a 10 a.m. kickoff event in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee. Learn about the catalog of classes available for the fall semester.
Aug. 26-28
Bradley Library book sale
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday (a preview day for members), 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, the Bradley Public Library will be hosting a Friends of the Library book sale. The library is located at 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley.
Aug. 27
Wine tasting
At 7 p.m. at The Library Bar, located at 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, Mistie Hill Vineyard will be hosting a wine tasting of the wines they make in Custer Park.
» 815-928-9143
Aug. 27 & 28
Perry Farm BioBlitz
At 2 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, work with park staff to create a snapshot of the variety of wildlife that can be found at Perry Farm. The information collected helps staff understand how to better protect pollinators and other important wildlife in the community. Download the official app in advance, iNaturalist.
» RSVP at bit.ly/bioblitzfb
River Run 5K
The 3rd annual River Run 5K Run/Walk kicks off at 9 a.m. at the River Road Sports Complex. All ages are welcome. T-shirts, awards and meal vouchers will be available.
Blood drive
A blood drive in Sheldon will benefit the American Red Cross. The drive will be 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Sheldon Community Center, 104 South Fourth St., Sheldon.
» 815-429-3106 or redcrossblood.org, to make an appointment
Slice of Summer Fun
Starting at noon, the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club is hosting a fundraiser consisting of a Pin High Wiffle Golf Tournament. Vendors, a classic car and bike show, horseshoe tournament, bean bag tournament, raffle, live music and games will be on-site at 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.
» Email maybauj@yahoo.com or visit the club for tickets
Choices Youth 7th anniversary
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park — located at 1099-1154 E. Maple St., Kankakee — Choices Youth Outreach International will host an anniversary celebration with food, raffles, entertainment and more.
» 815-386-3246
Back to School Party
The Kankakee Valley Park District will host a free family event from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ice Valley Centre, located at 1601 River Road, Kankakee. There will be local organizations promoting health and education, ice skating, free school supplies and move.
» kvpd.org
Aug. 29
Cemetery walk
The “Voices of the Past” cemetery walk will be held at Mound Grove Cemetery — located at 1000 N. Greenwood Ave., Kankakee. With tour times scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., tour members are asked to arrive 30 minutes before their scheduled time.
» 815-932-5279, for tickets
Wagon Wheel and Old Timers Reunion
Running from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Kankakee Depot — located at 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee — the event features dinner and entertainment for a cost of $40 per person.
» 815-549-4149
Clay Shooting fundraiser
At 9:30 a.m., Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism is hosting a fundraiser at X-Line Shotgun Club, 4800 E. Exline Club Road, Kankakee. There will be raffles, food and more and the first 75 paid shooters receive 100 free 12-gauge shells. The cost is $60 per shooter.
» More info or to register: shoot4autism@gmail.com or 815-685-9057
Aug. 30
Blood drive
A blood drive in Sheldon will benefit the American Red Cross. The drive will be 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Sheldon Community Center, 104 South Fourth St., Sheldon.
» 815-429-3106, to schedule an appointment
Aug. 31
International Overdose Awareness Day
The Kankakee County Health Department will host an event from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army in Kankakee to raise awareness about the risks of drug overdoses, allow people to share stories about loved ones impacted by overdoses and offer Narcan training. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple.
» kankakeehealth.org, 815-802-9445
Latin Dance classes begin
6-7 p.m. Learn various dances. No partner is needed. Registration closes on Aug. 25. Session dates Aug. 31-Sept. 21. The cost is $35 per person per 4-week session.
