Aug. 18
A Matter of Balance
Catholic Charities is hosting a class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 1. The classes are online and help seniors with balance in order to reduce risk of falling.
» catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919
Aug. 20
Child Network benefit concert by the Silhouettes
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the concert from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Perry Farm Park, Bourbonnais. $5 per person. 100 percent of the donations go directly to Child Network. There will be a split-the-pot raffle. Activities for the kids. Food and drinks available for purchase. Bring your lawn chair.
» childnetwork.org, 815-936-7372
Rockin’ on the Square
Starting at 7 p.m. in downtown Manteno, the popular summer event takes place with vendors, kids activities and more. The South Side Social Club will be the headlining performer for this month’s event.
» More info: 815-929-4844
Aug. 21
Food Truck Fest
The Village of Bourbonnais will host Food Truck Fest 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Goselin Park, 394 William Latham Drive (behind the Bourbonnais Police Department). Savor local food and enjoy live music. The event is family friendly.
» villageofbourbonnais.com, 815-937-3570.
Voyageur Classic
Starting at 8 a.m. at the Kankakee County Museum — located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee — the run/walk is raising funds for the French Heritage Museum at the Stone Barn. Use promo code “lovelocalhistory” for 15 percent off.
Health & Safety Saturday
The Kankakee County Health Department is hosting a community service project addressing crime prevention and investigation. This will run from noon to 3 p.m. at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church at the corner of N. Evergreen and E. Willow.
» More info: 815-802-9400
Aug. 24
Cool Cars Under the Stars
From 5 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of August in downtown Momence on Washington Street, check out the 2021 Annual Cruise Nights Car Show.
» 815-472-3861
Aug. 26
Bingocize
It’s a combination of Bingo and fall prevention exercise. Bourbonnais Township Park District and Catholic Charities program. Starts at 12:30 p.m. online.
» 815-523-9919, btpd.org
Aug. 28
Central High School Class of 1958 Reunion
Registration deadline is Aug. 21 for the Central High School Class of 1958 Reunion Luncheon. Social time starts at noon, lunch at 1 p.m., Longbranch in L’Erable.
>> levequelml17@live.com, 815 694-2456
Mark your calendar for these upcoming events
Aug. 25
Aug. 25
Therapeutic Tai Chi in a Chair
Free online class for those aged 60 or older to learn gentle exercises. Starts at 11 a.m.
>> go.evvnt.com/805231-0, 815-523-9919
Aug. 26 — 28
Bradley Library book sale
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, the Bradley Public Library, located at 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, will be hosting a Friends of the Library book sale.
Aug. 26 — 29
Water Circus
Cirque Italia’s 2021 Pirate Production will be at Northfield Square mall for a number of shows. The location is in the parking lot near Sears. Experience a 35,000-gallon water stage, state-of-the-art water fountains and a mesmerizing water curtain.
>> bit.ly/watercircus for tickets
Aug. 27
Wine tasting
At 7 p.m. at The Library Bar, 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, Mistie Hill Vineyard will be hosting a wine tasting of the wines made in Custer Park.
>> 815-928-9143 for reservations
Aug. 28
River Run 5K
The 3rd annual River Run 5K Run/Walk kicks off at 9 a.m. at the River Road Sports Complex. All ages are welcome. T-shirts, awards and meal vouchers will be available.
>> kvpd.com, 815-939-1311
Red Cross Blood Drive in Sheldon
Sheldon-Concord Township Bloodmobile, 12:30-6 p.m. Aug. 30, Sheldon Community Center, 104 S. 4th St., Sheldon.
>> 815-429-3106, redcrossblood.org
Summer Fun fundraiser
Starting at noon, the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club is hosting a fundraiser consisting of a Pin High Wiffle Golf Tournament. Vendors, a classic car and bike show, horseshoe tournament, bean bag tournament, raffle, live music and games will be on-site at 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.
>> maybauj@yahoo.com for tickets
Choices Youth 7th anniversary
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park, Choices Youth Outreach International will host an anniversary celebration with food, raffles, entertainment and more. The park is located at 1099-1154 E. Maple St., Kankakee.
>> 815-386-3246
Back to School Party
The Kankakee Valley Park District will host a free family event from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ice Valley Centre, located at 1601 River Road, Kankakee. There will be local organizations promoting health and education, ice skating, free school supplies and move.
>> kvpd.org
