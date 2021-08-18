Editor's pick: Eucharistic Miracle Exhibit

Aug. 21 & 22

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, St. Rose Catholic Church will host the Eucharistic Miracle Exhibit. This exhibit features more than 150 posters detailing the many miracles associated with the Eucharist.

This international traveling exhibit was developed by Blessed Carlo Acutis, an amateur computer programmer who assembled a list of miracles. He died in 2006 at the age of 15. Acutis was beatified in October 2020.

The church is located at 626 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington.

>> 815-476-7491