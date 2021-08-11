Editor's pick: Shooting Stars and Jammin' Guitars

7-10 p.m. Aug. 12

It’s peak time for the Perseids meteor shower, which is estimated to produce 110 meteors per hour. So, the Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve invites you to view the Perseids meteor show while jamming along on your favorite instrument.

Those attending are asked to bring their own guitar or favorite instrument, if they plan to take part in the jam session. Also, attendees should bring binoculars (if possible), a blanket, camp chair and beverages. For alcoholic beverages, only beer and wine will be permitted. Also, organizers say to be sure to dress for the weather as this program is entirely outdoors.

Free event for all ages. Register by 4 p.m. Aug. 11 by calling 708-946-2216 or visiting bit.ly/MeteorPreserve. The preserve is located at 27064 S. Dutton Road, Beecher.

Note: Participants will hike a quarter-mile on uneven, natural terrain.