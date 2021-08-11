Aug. 11

Glad Fest

The Momence Gladiolus Festival runs from Aug. 11 to 15. The multi-day event includes a coronation, several parades and a carnival. A map and list of events is available at gladfest.com.

» gladfest.com

Sandwiches with a Side of Jam

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square in downtown Kankakee, a lunchtime concert will be performed by Lucky Pickers. Food trucks will be on-site or concert goers can bring their own lunch. This free event is open to the public.

» bit.ly/SWASOJ

A Matter of Balance

Catholic Charities is hosting a class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 1. The classes are online and help seniors with balance in order to reduce risk of falling.

» catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919

Iroquois Memorial Hospital vaccine clinic

The Iroquois County Public Health Department will be hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Illinois residents age 12 and older at Iroquois Memorial Hospital from 4 to 6 p.m. Appointments at ICPHD are available on weekdays.

» 815-432-2483

Aug. 13 and 14

10 Minute Play Festival

10 Minute Play Festival

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association’s festival includes scripts and staged readings from creative youth and adults as each competes for cash prizes in this family-friendly event; and the audience gets to vote for the audience choice award. Starts at 7 p.m., KVTA Studios, 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. Cost is $10 per ticket.

» kvta.org, 815-935-8510

Aug. 14

Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods

This free event at Manteno’s Square on Second will promote and raise money for mental health and veteran resource awareness. It will include a Strongman competition, classic car show, food and beer vendors, live music, a veterans resource fair and more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

» bit.ly/HHHRManteno

Aug. 15

East Kankakee Farmers’ Market

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month. The markets are held at 657 E. Court St., and are hosted by Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.

» customerservice@kccsi-cap.org

Young Entrepreneur Expo

Free event for young entrepreneurs ages 6 to 19. Each youth will be given a booth and 3-5 minutes to give a presentation on their product or service. The marketplace is for them to set up and sell or promote their product or service. Free admission. Expo open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Eastside Market, 657 East Court St., Kankakee.

» More info: portiacephus1@sbcglobal.net, 815-922-3314

Car show fundraiser

From 1 to 4 p.m., the car show will benefit Blessings in a Backpack River Valley Communities. The show will be held at Central Christian Church, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Registration is $10 and there will be awards, a 50/50 drawing, concessions and entertainment.

» bibrvc@gmail.com

Aug. 17

Wits Workout

Each Tuesday morning between 11 a.m. and noon, join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games.

» catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919

Mark your calendars for these upcoming events

Aug. 18

A Matter of Balance

Catholic Charities is hosting a class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 1. The classes are online and help seniors with balance in order to reduce risk of falling.

» catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, 815-523-9919

Aug. 20

Silhouettes

Silhouettes

Child Network benefit concert by the Silhouettes

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the concert from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Perry Farm Park, Bourbonnais. $5 per person. 100 percent of the donations go directly to Child Network. There will be a split-the-pot raffle. Activities for the kids. Food and drinks available for purchase. Bring your lawn chair.

» childnetwork.org, 815-936-7372.

Aug. 21

Food Truck Fest

The Village of Bourbonnais will host Food Truck Fest 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Goselin Park, 394 William Latham Drive (behind the Bourbonnais Police Department). Savor local food and enjoy live music. The event is family friendly.

» villageofbourbonnais.com, 815-937-3570.

Voyageur Classic

Voyageur Classic

Voyageur Classic

Starting at 8 a.m. at the Kankakee County Museum — located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee — the run/walk is raising funds for the French Heritage Museum at the Stone Barn. Use promo code “lovelocalhistory” for 15 percent off.

» bit.ly/voyageur21

Annual Picnic

At 1 p.m. at Lil’s Park — located at 1373 E. North St., Bradley — the Illinois Democratic Women of Kankakee County will host their annual picnic, which is free to members and guests. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided and donations are being accepted.

» IDWofKankakeeCounty@gmail.com

Aug. 24

Bingocize

It’s a combination of Bingo and fall prevention exercise. Bourbonnais Township Park District and Catholic Charities program. Starts at 12:30 p.m. online.

» 815-523-9919, btpd.org

Cool Cars Under the Stars

Cool Cars Under the Stars

Cool Cars Under the Stars

From 5 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of August in downtown Momence on Washington Street, check out the 2021 Annual Cruise Nights Car Show.

» 815-472-3861

Aug. 28

Central High School Class of 1958 Reunion

Registration deadline is Aug. 21 for the Central High School Class of 1958 Reunion Luncheon. Social time starts at noon, lunch at 1 p.m., Longbranch in L’Erable.

» levequelml17@live.com, 815 694-2456