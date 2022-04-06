EDITOR’S PICK: KVTA’s “Mary Poppins Jr.”
The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present “Mary Poppins Jr.” on April 8, 9 and 10. The show will feature 48 local youths.
The jack-of-all trades, Bert, played by Dalton Sala, of Peotone, and Wesley Haggard, of Bourbonnais, introduce the audience to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family.
Young Jane, played by Amelia Nugent, of Manteno, and Michael, played by Noah Parpart, of Manteno, have sent many nannies packing before Mary Poppins, played by Colby Ogibovic, of Momence, flies onto their doorstep.
Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members, including patriarch George, played by Holden Hall, of Kankakee, and matriarch Winifred, played by Abby Purcell, of Manteno, how to value each other again.
Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.”
The cast also includes Lilli Balk, Lauryn Balk, Ava Benoit, Andrew Bush, Carly Carrigan, Luci Contreras, Alexis Douglas, Hannah Fish, Lindsey Hudgins, Nora Hyma, Liam Johnson, Kylee Kothe, Mary Alice Kunz, Katie McBurnie, Camden Norfleet, Haley O’Keefe, Alyssa Pfeiffer, Tess Prairie, Anna Sikma, Kate Sikma, Claire Steinacker, Mary Worby and Jacee Yeates, all of Bourbonnais; Paul Bishir, of Momence; Charlotte Case, Eleanor Guastalli, Claire Howard, Isabelle Jackson, Lily James, Hannah Mantooth, Emma O’Brien, Sophie Powell, Carson Williams and Brody Wosz, all of Kankakee; Emily and Victoria Eisenach, of Braceville; Emma Froeschle, Cole Pilbeam and Olivia Zwirkoski, of Manteno; LilyAnne Daniels, of Bradley; and Chloe Kearney, of St. Anne.
Led by director Debbie Emling, assistant director Kathleen Payne, vocal director Shannon Woodruff and choreographer Jordan Emling, there are three chances to see this entertaining production at Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee.
Performances are 7 p.m. April 8 and 9 and at 2 p.m. April 10. Tickets are available online at KVTA.org, at the door one hour before each performance or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
April 6
Watseka Chamber’s Business After Hours
At 5:30 p.m., the April Business After Hours will be hosted by TJ’s Signs at 417 N. Second St., Watseka. All chamber members, their employees and guests are invited to socialize and enjoy refreshments along with a 50/50 drawing.
April 8
Mental Health Network’s Roundtable
At 8 a.m. in the dining room of Riverside Medical Center, the monthly roundtable will focus on “Call me if …” and is a networking event to introduce participants to different individuals in the area who offer different services.
GLO Bingo
At 5:30 p.m., doors open for Clove Alliance’s GLO Bingo and games kick off at 6:30 p.m. at the Kankakee Fairgrounds’ Expo Center. There will be a cash bar and food for purchase. The event will feature music. Tickets are $30 and include six Bingo cards, a GLO hat and a Bingo dauber. Tickets only sold in advance.
» Tickets: Clovealliance.square.site; 815-932-7273
Spring Fling Party
At 6 p.m. at Willowhaven Park & Nature Center, 1451 N. 4000East Road, Kankakee, all ages are invited for a spring bash. The cost is $8 per person. Early registration is encouraged.
Good Shepherd Manor’s 50th Anniversary Gala
At 6 p.m. at The Odyssey — 19110 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park — the Momence organization will be honoring Manor residents, their families, staff and donors.
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
At 6:30 p.m. at Bird Park, bring your flashlights and baskets for a nighttime Easter Egg Hunt. The cost is $3 per person. Pre-register by April 5.
» Register: kvpd.com
April 9
Easter Egg Extravaganza
At 10 a.m. at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais, there will be a free Easter event for ages 10 and under. Meet the Easter Bunny, and bring a basket or a bag for an Easter egg hunt.
Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., LoveALatte Coffee will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, for individuals with special needs ages 2 to 22. The hunt will kick off at 11 a.m. in the food court and coffee and baked goods will be available for purchase beforehand.
Easter Egg Dash 2022
At 10 a.m. at Heritage Park, on West Cook Street, Manteno, the Village of Manteno will host the annual Easter Egg hunt. Photos begin at 10 a.m. with the Easter Bunny and the dash starts at 11 a.m. and is for kids through fourth grade. Bring a basket for eggs.
» 815-929-4800
Pregnancy Resource Center’s Annual Walk
At 10 a.m. at Olivet Nazarene University or online, the annual walk will be taking place. Register by going to k3prcevents.org.
» 815-933-2207
Kankakee Animal & Reptile Extravaganza
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds (213 W. 4000South Road., Kankakee), check out chameleons, crickets, hamsters, guinea pigs, arachnids-spiders, snakes, pythons, sugar gliders, ferrets, macaws, cockatoos, parrots, cockatiels and more. Tickets are $5 per person; kids 10 and younger are free.
Adult Art Workshop
At 11 a.m. at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, join the museum to draw the sculptures in the George Gray Barnard Gallery. All skill levels are welcome. Supplies will be provided and drawings will be done with charcoal and pencils. There will be instruction from 11 a.m. to noon in drawing forms and values. The event is free for members and $10 for guests. Advanced registration is required.
» Register: 815-932-5279
Photos with the Bunny
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Manhattan Crafts and Gifts, 130 Market Place, Manhattan, the Easter Bunny will be set up outside of the store for free photos. Special guests Mickey and Minnie Mouse also will be on site. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Bunny will be posing for photos with children, and from 1:30 to 3 p.m., he’ll pose for photos with pets.
» 815-418-3031
ICARe Annual Easter Egg Hunt
At 11 a.m. at Lakeview Park in Watseka, Iroquois County Animal Rescue will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt with decorations, bubble machines, music and 4,000 toy-filled eggs. Registration begins at 11 a.m. followed by the Easter Bunny’s arrival, and at 11:30 a.m. the hunt begins.
» 815-429-4028
Easter Craft Show
Starting at noon at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, there will be an Easter-themed craft show taking place throughout the mall. Vendors will be set up throughout the main walking areas.
» 815-937-4241; admin@shopnorthfieldsquare.com
Easter Egg Hunt for families with special needs
At 1 p.m. near the gazebo at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais, all ages and families of children with special needs are invited to a free Easter egg hunt. Bring your own basket or bag for egg collection.
Paint with Jodi Trout
At 1 p.m. at Community Arts Council of Kankakee County’s center at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, paint with Jodi. The cost is $25 per person for a paint project with all materials provided.
» RSVP: bstbrewer@hotmail.com; 815-351-4443
Free Photos with the Bunny
From 1 to 4 p.m. at Momence Park District, 79 Mill St., Momence, the Easter Bunny will be on site for free photos. Treats will be provided courtesy of Ivy Rehab. Awards for the coloring contest will be distributed during the event.
» 815-472-2670
Bradley Lions Club Easter Ham Dinner
From 4 to 7 p.m. at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley Lions Club is hosting its Easter Dinner. The cost is $10 per person and includes ham, vegetables, potatoes, roll, a drink and dessert. The Easter Bunny will be on-site for photos.
» Tickets: fb.me/e/2YBBm5Lcl
April 11
Clove Alliance Art Show
From 6 to 8 p.m. at the Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, the second annual Brave, Bold, & Believed Art Show, an evening to celebrate and honor the journey of survivors and Clove’s efforts to end sexual violence.
